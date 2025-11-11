PEAK:AIO Launches PEAK Open pNFS to Unlock Scalable Performance for AI and HPC

Manchester, UK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a leader in high-performance storage for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the launch of PEAK Open pNFS, the industry’s first fully open source, vendor-agnostic metadata server for parallel NFS (pNFS). Supported by an esteemed list of leading vendors, this bold move eliminates one of the last proprietary roadblocks to scalable HPC and AI storage, offering organizations a frictionless, fully open path from edge to exascale.

As AI and HPC workloads continue to grow exponentially, traditional file systems struggle to keep up with massive metadata operations, slowing performance and complicating operations. PEAK:AIO is breaking that cycle with PEAK Open pNFS its modular, horizontally scalable architecture that allows both metadata and storage performance to grow seamlessly with demand. At the heart of the launch is a fully open source metadata server, developed in collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory and Carnegie Mellon University. Unlike partial approaches that open only the client, PEAK:AIO’s innovation addresses the entire pNFS stack. It delivers a genuinely open, linearly scalable alternative to aging, proprietary file systems.

“Emerging AI workloads present scaling demands similar to HPC needs but require different access patterns,” said Gary Grider, High Performance Computing Division Leader at Los Alamos National Labs. “To achieve a multi-decadal solution to address the combined and growing requirements benefits greatly from a standards and community-based solution, Open-source solutions like PEAK:AIO’s PEAK Open pNFS promises to address the growing requirements and performance needs and is a very important step towards achieving a flexible base on which community innovation can proceed.”

The launch of PEAK Open pNFS has drawn strong support from leading technology vendors who recognize the importance of open, scalable infrastructure for the next generation of AI and HPC workloads. A full list of industry quotes and testimonials can be found here:

pNFS Collaborations

“AI and HPC are pushing storage systems to their limits,” said Roger Cummings, President and CEO of PEAK:AIO. “PEAK Open pNFS removes metadata bottlenecks, while our AI Data Server ensures storage performance scales alongside it. The result is a simple to manage modular system that grows linearly with workload demands — without compromise.”

Key Benefits of PEAK Open pNFS:

Open Source Metadata Server – Removes vendor lock-in and supports the latest Flex Files standard.

– Removes vendor lock-in and supports the latest Flex Files standard. Linear Scalability – Add performance and capacity modularly, node-by-node.

– Add performance and capacity modularly, node-by-node. Start Small, Scale Big – From a single HA node to exabytes without architecture changes.

– From a single HA node to exabytes without architecture changes. AI & HPC Tuned – Seamless integration with PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Server.

– Seamless integration with PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Server. Edge to Cloud Flexibility – Compatible with existing NAS, Tier 0 deployments, and hybrid models.

When combined with the PEAK:AIO AI Data Server, organizations can achieve unprecedented performance by pairing intelligent data placement, high-throughput storage, and distributed metadata handling in a single, integrated platform. The PEAK:AIO AI Data Server delivers up to 320GB/sec in just 2U, achieving up to 6x the density and energy efficiency of legacy vendors, making it uniquely suited to today’s GPU-driven workloads across all sectors. Together, these solutions allow infrastructures to scale dynamically, remain cost-effective, and reduce operational complexity, keeping pace with the fastest-growing AI and HPC workloads.

“Solidigm recognizes the urgent need for an open source parallel filesystem tailored to the demanding performance and scalability requirements of AI workloads. As data-intensive AI applications continue to evolve, the industry requires solutions that not only deliver high throughput but also offer operational simplicity and cost efficiency,” said Greg Matson, Head of Marketing, Product and Business Strategy at Solidigm. “PEAK:AIO’s PEAK Open pNFS appears to address these critical needs with its innovative, modular architecture that scales linearly with demand. As a PEAK:AIO partner, Solidigm sees this technology as a valuable complement to our industry leading AI storage portfolio, enabling customers to maximize the performance potential of next-generation AI infrastructures.”

Meet PEAK:AIO at SC25

Join PEAK:AIO at Booth # 6359 and Exhibitor Suite ES10 for a live demo of PEAK Open pNFS and to speak directly with the engineers shaping the future of scalable open storage. Learn how to deploy or contribute to the open source initiative. To explore the project or request early access, visit: www.peakaio.com/openpnfs

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a software first infrastructure company delivering next-generation AI data solutions. Trusteed across global healthcare, pharmaceutical, and enterprise AI deployments, PEAK:AIO powers real-time, low latency inference and training with memory-class performance, RDMA acceleration and zero maintenance deployment models. Learn more at https://peakaio.com