EPSMomentum Wins Benzinga 2025 Award for Best Financial Research Company

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSMomentum, a NYC-based provider of data-driven analytics for smarter investing, has been named a Benzinga Fintech Award winner for best financial research company. The award recognizes EPSMomentum’s innovative technology and research platform that empowers investors with real-time insights, specialized data sets and informative analytics.

Announced at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Gala, EPSMomentum joined other industry experts and executives at the Fintech Day & Awards event in New York City. The event brought together experts in trading, investing and fintech for financial market discussions, predictions, networking and a celebration of the industry’s top leaders.

“We’re more than delighted to receive this award from Benzinga,” said Alex Carteau, CEO and Co-Founder of EPSMomentum. “After being named a runner-up last year, we have invested further in the product and released new tools in the last 12 months to help investors make better decisions. This recognition is especially meaningful as our goal has always been to provide accessible, easy-to-understand analytics for all types of investors, and this award validates that.”

Recognizing excellence across fintech innovation, Benzinga’s Fintech Awards celebrate companies and products that simplify and enhance the lives of traders and investors. Judged by Benzinga’s Editorial Board, the awards honor those driving transparency and efficiency in financial technology.

“This recognition showcases the need for an innovative financial research platform,” said Max Linnington, CRO and Co-Founder of EPSMomentum. “As we help stock market investors synthesize what’s important to focus on and what’s just noise, we’re continuing to push the boundaries and develop solutions for all investors.”

With the launch of its new market intelligence platform, EPSMomentum is turning innovative analytics into actionable results for investors. Winning Benzinga’s Fintech Award for best financial research company showcases the importance of EPSMomentum’s approach in helping investors spot opportunities and make smarter, data-informed decisions.

About EPSMomentum

Founded and run by two former senior Bloomberg LP executives, EPSMomentum provides an investment intelligence platform that helps investors identify high-potential stocks and optimal market timing conditions with proprietary analytics and real-time data. By combining earnings momentum insights, fundamental analysis and advanced market indicators, EPSMomentum delivers clarity and confidence for smarter investing decisions.

