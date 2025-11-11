India Solar Rooftop Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Expansion Fueled by Avaada, Waaree Energies, Tata Power Renewable Energy, and Adani through Digitalization and Integrated Energy Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Solar Rooftop Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India solar rooftop market attained a volume of 13.70 Gigawatt in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.40% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a volume of 166.87 Gigawatt by 2034. Urban EV charging hubs powered by rooftop solar systems are primarily driving demand by combining clean mobility with decentralised energy generation.





The market is undergoing a structural shift, driven by the commercialisation of distributed energy and evolving electricity economics. One major driving factor is the surge in time-of-day (ToD) tariff regimes and corporate decarbonisation mandates. With the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission pushing for ToD metering in 2024 and mandating its rollout in 2025, commercial users, especially in IT hubs and industrial clusters, are fast-tracking rooftop solar adoption to hedge against peak hour charges. As per the India solar rooftop market analysis, the country's capacity is expected to reach 25-30 GW by FY27, led by the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, which made up 75% of installations.



Government-backed incentives are also amplifying this momentum. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in December 2024, targeting 1 crore households, has achieved 10 lakh application conversion within the first quarter of 2025. Moreover, the Rooftop Solar Programme Phase II, extended till 2026, is funding for infrastructure, directly supporting discom-tied projects in both urban and peri-urban zones.



Moreover, India's net metering cap for residential systems is prompting residential users with larger rooftops (especially in tier-1 and tier-2 cities) to participate actively in decentralised generation. Together, policy traction, tariff rationalisation, and private sector PPA models are shaping the India solar rooftop market dynamics that is moving beyond its subsidy-first identity.



Surge in Corporate Renewable Procurement & Green Building Mandates



The India solar rooftop market is being rapidly reshaped by corporate buyers. Leading real estate developers such as DLF and Embassy are now embedding rooftop solar in all Grade A commercial properties, responding to updated GRIHA and IGBC certification benchmarks. For example, TATA Power's cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity was 343 MW as of June 2024. It had over 300 projects and more than 200 clients in India 2024. Additionally, multinational companies such as Infosys and Amazon India have committed to 100% RE usage across operations, with rooftop solutions forming a vital part of their decentralised energy sector.



Adoption of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)



A growing trend in the India solar rooftop market is the use of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), where solar panels are seamlessly built into architectural elements like facades, skylights, and windows. Such innovations have been driven by government incentives and encouragement. For example, in June 2025, through its Renewable Energy Research and Technology Development (RE-RTD) Program, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has introduced a brand-new "Innovation Challenge for Circularity in Renewable Energy Technologies - Batteries and Solar Photovoltaic."

This approach not only generates clean energy but also enhances building aesthetics and thermal efficiency. Companies like Waaree and Jakson have begun offering BIPV solutions tailored for commercial spaces and green-certified buildings. BIPV is especially gaining traction in high-density cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, where rooftop space is limited.



Hybridisation of Rooftop Solar with Storage and EV Infrastructure



With India's EV push going mainstream, the market is witnessing more hybridised use cases. Start-ups like Oorjan and Sun Mobility are also pioneering battery-solar combos for gated communities. This convergence is not just enhancing grid resilience but also opening up new India solar rooftop market opportunities in urban mobility and micro-energy hubs, especially in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. Real estate developers are now integrating rooftop-EV combos into project blueprints, while state EV policies are incentivising co-located solar charging infrastructure.



Discom-Led Virtual Net Metering and Peer-to-Peer Models



Virtual net metering (VNM) has also picked up momentum. Platforms like Power Ledger and SunExchange are also entering India's peer-to-peer rooftop energy trading space, with trials initiated in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. These new business models, supported by blockchain technology are enabling tenants, SMEs and rental spaces to indirectly participate in solar ownership, which was earlier a major India solar rooftop market hurdle.



Digital Twin and AI Integration in Rooftop Solar Planning



The integration of digital twin and AI models is redefining solar project design and performance forecasting. For example, ReNew Power offers an AI-based platform that simulates rooftop yield under varying pollution and angle conditions, reducing project planning time to a significant extent. On the other hand, L&T-SuFin is offering real-time yield dashboards to commercial clients via its procurement marketplace. These innovations, while subtle, are improving investor confidence, reducing payback uncertainty and supporting scalable PPA structures, essential for B2B scalability in sectors like textiles, logistics and pharma manufacturing, boosting the India solar rooftop market value.



Competitive Landscape



Leading India solar rooftop market players are shifting focus from hardware to holistic energy solutions. Companies are concentrating on integrating smart metering, digital monitoring tools, and battery hybrid systems to enhance value delivery. As state policies favour EV-charging integration and peer-to-peer solar trading, new growth opportunities are emerging for digital solar service providers.



Emerging India solar rooftop companies are collaborating to offer rooftop-as-a-service models, which reduce capex barriers for MSMEs and residential buyers. With rising ESG scrutiny, firms offering data-backed carbon tracking and audit-ready solar dashboards are gaining preference among corporates. Innovative financing options such as subscription solar and group net metering are also opening opportunities in underserved markets. Companies that diversify regionally and bundle ancillary services like storage and maintenance contracts are most likely to stay ahead.



Avaada Group



Avaada Group, established in 2017 and headquartered in Mumbai, focuses on rooftop solar for industrial and institutional clients. The company offers turnkey EPC solutions and has introduced green hydrogen-linked rooftop projects for sustainable campuses.



Waaree Energies Ltd



Waaree Energies Ltd., founded in 1989, manufactures high-efficiency solar panels and provides integrated rooftop solutions. It caters to both residential and C&I clients, with a growing focus on BIPV systems and digital energy management tools.



Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited



Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, set up in 2007 and headquartered in Mumbai, delivers rooftop solar solutions across residential, commercial, and institutional segments. The firm emphasises digital platforms, smart metering, and project financing under government subsidy schemes.



Adani Group



Adani Group, through Adani Solar, established in 2015 and based in Ahmedabad, offers rooftop systems with vertically integrated panel production. It focuses on high-capacity industrial installations and recently expanded into community solar and peer-to-peer trading pilot projects.



Other key players in the market are Goldi Solar Pvt Ltd., Premier Energies, Mahindra Group, Vikram Solar Ltd., ENPEE Group, and Gensol Group, among others.

