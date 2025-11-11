Biological and Chemical Indicators Market Size to Hit USD 851.4 Million by 2032 with CAGR of 6.5% | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biological and Chemical Indicators Market is estimated to be valued at USD 547.9 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 851.4 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032. This consistent growth is propelled by growing awareness of sterilization validation processes and the enforcement of strict regulatory standards across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, driving the need for reliable and effective quality assurance indicators.

Global Biological and Chemical Indicators Market Key Takeaways

Biological indicators segment is set to dominate the market, capturing 58.2% of the market share in 2025.

Biological test kits are slated to remain a highly sought-after product form, accounting for nearly one-third of the global biological and chemical indicators share by 2025.

Based on sterilization method, the steam sterilization category is likely to hold a market share of 31.7% in 2025.

North America is forecast to account for 36.8% of the global biological and chemical indicators industry share by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 25.4% in 2025, is slated to become a hotbed for companies during the forecast period.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new biological and chemical indicators market analysis outlines key factors driving growth. Implementation of strict regulatory requirements is one such prominent growth factor.

Regulatory bodies like the FDA, EMA, and ISO are imposing stricter sterilization, hygiene, and disinfection protocols across healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. These standards mandate validation of sterilization processes, often requiring use of both biological and chemical indicators.

High Cost and Alternative Methods Hampering Market Growth

The global biological and chemical indicators market outlook remains positive. However, high cost of advanced indicators and rising adoption of alternative sterilization validation methods might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Advanced biological and chemical indicators are quite expensive, increasing the overall cost of sterilization validation. This can limit adoption among small and medium-sized healthcare facilities and laboratories.

Furthermore, technological advances in digital sterilization monitoring systems and automated sterilizers with built-in validation reduce dependence on external indicators. This substitution is expected to lower overall biological and chemical indicators market demand in the coming years.

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are on the rise globally. According to the WHO, hundreds of millions of patients are affected by HAIs each year. This increase is prompting healthcare facilities to strengthen sterilization and infection control measures, which, in turn, is boosting demand for biological and chemical indicators.

Emerging Biological and Chemical Indicators Market Trends

Growing emphasis on quality assurance and patient safety is a key growth-shaping trend in the biological and chemical indicators market. Medical devices and pharmaceutical products need validated sterility to ensure safety and quality. This, in turn, is driving demand for biological and chemical indicators.

Expanding applications in non-pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost sales of biological and chemical indicators. Industries like food & beverage, environmental monitoring, cosmetics, and research laboratories are increasingly using sterilization validation. As a result, there is a rising demand for biological and chemical indicators across these sectors.

Technological advancements are providing an additional boost to the biological and chemical indicators market growth. Companies are developing faster biological indicators (rapid readout), self‐contained vials, spore strips, and other products that reduce cycle time. Similarly, there is a rising trend of using digital solutions like AI and IoT to streamline validation workflows and improve result reliability.

Analyst’s View

“The global biological and chemical indicators industry is set to expand steadily, owing to implementation of stringent regulations and compliance standards, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and ongoing technological advancements,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Biological and Chemical Indicators Market

Event Description and Impact Post-Pandemic Healthcare Infrastructure Transformation Description: Healthcare systems worldwide are implementing enhanced laboratory biosafety standards. Impact: This is increasing demand for advanced biological indicators used in sterilization validation and contamination monitoring in healthcare facilities. Climate Change and Environmental Monitoring Regulations Description: The European Union introduced Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms to control industrial emissions. Impact: This increases demand for chemical indicators to monitor industrial emissions and environmental compliance across manufacturing sectors. Artificial Intelligence and Automation Integration Description: Laboratories are increasingly adopting AI-powered automation technologies. Impact: This trend has created demand for digital-compatible indicator systems and real-time monitoring solutions integrated with automated platforms.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the biological and chemical indicators market report:

STERIS

3M

Mesa Laboratories

Terragene

gke GmbH

Getinge

SteriTec Products Inc.

Propper Manufacturing Company

PMS Medikal

4A Medical

Etigam BV

Liofilchem S.r.l.

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Tuttnauer

Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Andersen Sterilizers

Key Developments

In September 2025, Nelson Laboratories launched RapidCert Biological Indicator Sterility Testing to speed up the process of confirming product sterility. This new method reduces testing time from seven days to about two days. According to Nelson Labs, they are the first to offer this kind of rapid BI sterility testing for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

In June 2025, Solventum launched the Attest Super Rapid Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VH₂O₂) Clear Challenge Pack, a preassembled, see-through test pack for low-temperature medical instrument sterilization. Each unit integrates both a biological indicator (BI) and a chemical (tri-metric) indicator (CI) in a ready-to-use design intended to support every-load monitoring across various sterilizer models.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Biological Indicators

Chemical Indicators

Product Form Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Biological Test Kits

Self-contained biological indicators vials

Indicator Strips

Integrators/Emulators

Single-Use Indicators

Reusable Indicators

Reference Materials and Calibration Standards

Others (Tapes, Discs)

Sterilization Method Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Steam sterilization

Dry Heat Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Hydrogen Peroxide (H₂O₂) Sterilization

Formaldehyde Sterilization

Others (Plasma, Radiation, Filtration etc.)

Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Enzyme-Based Technology

Colorimetric Technology

Fluorometric Technology

Nucleic Acid-Based Technology

Digital and IoT-Enabled Indicators



End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Device Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Academic and Research Institutes, etc.)



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



