Postbiotics Market to Surpass USD 319.13 Million by 2034, Driven by Functional Food Demand and AI-Enabled Innovations

Ottawa, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As reported by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the postbiotics industry recorded a valuation of USD 135.55 million in 2024 and is set to experience consistent year-on-year growth through 2034. This outlook reflects the accelerating adoption of scientifically validated bioactive ingredients in both developed and emerging markets, particularly within food, beverage, and nutraceutical categories seeking differentiation through functional innovation.

Industry momentum is being reinforced by rising consumer awareness of digestive wellness, the demand for clean-label and shelf-stable ingredients, and an increasing shift toward preventive healthcare. Postbiotics comprising non-viable microbial cells and their beneficial metabolites offer longer shelf life, superior safety, and compatibility with a wide range of formulations, making them an attractive choice for product developers focused on next-generation nutrition solutions.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5906

Key Highlights of the Postbiotics Market

By region, Europe dominated the global postbiotics market, accounting for 38% of the revenue in 2024, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to grow at a notable rate in the coming years.

By product type, the bacterial postbiotics segment led the market with a 61% share in 2024, whereas the yeast postbiotics segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By form, the powder form segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 68% in 2024, while the liquid form segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during 2025–2034.

By ingredient function, the immune-modulating compounds segment dominated the market with a 42% share in 2024, whereas the metabolic health modulators segment is projected to grow steadily over the 2025–2034 period.

By application, the food and beverage segment led the postbiotics market with a 38% share in 2024, while the nutraceuticals and dietary supplements segment is expected to record steady growth between 2025 and 2034.



Multiple Health Benefits are helpful to elevate the Growth of the Postbiotics Industry

The postbiotics market is majorly driven by factors such as stability of postbiotics compared to probiotics, longer shelf life, higher demand for functional food and beverages, and rising innovation in product applications. Postbiotics involve non-viable microbial cells and their beneficial components produced during fermentation. Higher demand for scientifically backed products for human and animal nutrition is a major growth factor for the market. Higher demand from the nutritional supplement and sports nutrition manufacturing industries also helps drive market growth.

Impact of AI on the Postbiotics Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the postbiotics market by accelerating research, improving production efficiency, and enhancing personalized health solutions. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze extensive datasets from microbiome studies, clinical trials, and nutritional science to identify novel bioactive compounds produced by beneficial bacteria. Machine learning models simulate interactions between postbiotics and the human gut, predicting health outcomes such as immune regulation, anti-inflammatory effects, and metabolic balance. This data-driven approach allows companies to design targeted postbiotic formulations for specific applications, including digestive health, skin care, and metabolic wellness.

In manufacturing, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize fermentation and extraction processes to ensure consistency, purity, and bioavailability of postbiotic compounds. Real-time monitoring systems powered by AI detect impurities or deviations during production, ensuring high quality and compliance with safety regulations. AI also supports the development of innovative delivery systems, such as encapsulated or functional food formats, to enhance stability and absorption.

AI helps brands analyze consumer preferences, health data, and lifestyle patterns to develop personalized postbiotic products. E-commerce platforms use AI-driven recommendation engines to match consumers with suitable formulations based on their health goals. Supply chain and logistics operations are also enhanced through AI-based demand forecasting and inventory management, reducing waste and improving accessibility.

Recent Developments of the Postbiotics Market

In October 2025, resbiotic announced the launch of their latest formula, resW Perimenopause Postbiotic. The new launch is a next-generation heat-treated probiotic supplement designed to support women’s hormonal transition into perimenopause. (Source- https://nutraceuticalbusinessreview.com)

In May 2025, 3pm LLC announced the launch of their 3pm Afternoon Bites, a snack containing postbiotics along with multiple health benefits. The snack is plant-based and ideal for afternoon cravings. (Source- https://www.businesswire.com)

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/postbiotics-market

New Trends of the Postbiotics Market

Higher demand for targeted nutrition beyond the basic nutrition involving immune support, gut health, and skin wellness is helping to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for postbiotics by the sports nutrition industry for the overall health of athletes is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Availability of personalization to allow consumers to enjoy personal attention to their needs for postbiotics also helps the growth of the postbiotics market.



Top Products in the Postbiotics Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms / Components Key Applications / End-Use Sectors Leading Brands / Producers Bacterial Lysates Inactivated bacterial cells or fragments that enhance immune modulation and gut barrier function. Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus lysates Immune supplements, infant nutrition, respiratory health formulations Lallemand Health Solutions, ADM (Deerland), Biogaia, Probiotical Heat-Killed Probiotics (Paraprobiotics) Non-viable probiotic strains that provide health benefits without live bacteria. L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. breve (heat-treated) Functional foods, beverages, cosmetics, animal feed Morinaga Milk Industry, Meiji Holdings, Kirin Holdings (LC-Plasma), Nissin Cell-Free Supernatants Metabolite-rich liquids derived from probiotic fermentation with bioactive peptides, SCFAs, and antioxidants. SCFAs, peptides, enzymes, organic acids Nutraceuticals, skin health, gut health drinks Novozymes, Novare, Sabinsa, ADM Short-Chain Fatty Acid (SCFA) Blends Metabolites from bacterial fermentation that regulate immunity and metabolism. Butyrate, acetate, and propionate formulations Dietary supplements, metabolic health, functional beverages Nutra Biogenesis, Gnosis by Lesaffre, BioGaia Yeast-Derived Postbiotics Derived from inactivated yeasts such as Saccharomyces boulardii, rich in β-glucans and mannoproteins. Yeast cell wall, β-glucans, peptides Gut health, immune modulation, animal nutrition Lesaffre, Lallemand, Angel Yeast Enzyme-Enhanced Fermentation Extracts Bioactive metabolites developed through precision fermentation or enzyme action on probiotics. Fermentation metabolites, peptides, polysaccharides Functional beverages, skincare, anti-inflammatory formulations ADM, DSM-Firmenich, Kerry Group Postbiotic Peptide Complexes Specific peptides with antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-aging functions. Bioactive peptides, amino acid derivatives Cosmetics, nutraceutical capsules, fortified foods Evonik, Givaudan Active Beauty, Seppic Postbiotic Synbiotic Blends Combinations of postbiotics with prebiotics or heat-killed probiotics for synergistic effects. Paraprobiotic + prebiotic fiber Gut health supplements, infant formula, functional dairy Yakult Honsha, Synbiotic Health, Morinaga Milk Animal Feed Postbiotics Non-living microbial extracts used for improving livestock gut health and productivity. Yeast metabolites, bacterial lysates, organic acids Poultry, swine, and aquaculture Cargill Animal Nutrition, Evonik, Chr. Hansen, Adisseo Topical & Cosmetic Postbiotics Fermentation-derived ingredients improving skin microbiome balance and barrier protection. Fermented lysates, peptides, lactic acid metabolites Skincare, haircare, dermatological formulations DSM-Firmenich, Givaudan, BASF Care Creations



Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Trade Analysis — Postbiotics Market: Import & Export Statistics

Top Exporters

United States: The U.S. leads global postbiotic exports, primarily in nutraceutical-grade ingredients and finished dietary supplements. U.S. biotech firms and contract manufacturers supply shelf-stable postbiotic blends globally under FDA-compliant labeling.

The U.S. leads global postbiotic exports, primarily in nutraceutical-grade ingredients and finished dietary supplements. U.S. biotech firms and contract manufacturers supply shelf-stable postbiotic blends globally under FDA-compliant labeling. European Union (Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands): Europe dominates exports of clinical-grade postbiotic ingredients , supported by strong R&D infrastructure and regulatory validation under the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Germany and France export postbiotic-enriched infant and sports-nutrition products.

Europe dominates exports of , supported by strong R&D infrastructure and regulatory validation under the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Germany and France export postbiotic-enriched infant and sports-nutrition products. Japan & South Korea: Japan pioneered postbiotic commercialization (coining “paraprobiotics” and “heat-killed probiotics”) and remains a leading exporter of functional beverages, cosmetic ingredients, and nutraceuticals. South Korea follows with advanced fermentation and ingredient standardization capabilities.

Japan pioneered postbiotic commercialization (coining “paraprobiotics” and “heat-killed probiotics”) and remains a leading exporter of functional beverages, cosmetic ingredients, and nutraceuticals. South Korea follows with advanced fermentation and ingredient standardization capabilities. China: Rapidly expanding exporter of bulk postbiotic ingredients and OEM/ODM finished supplements, supplying global nutraceutical and pet-food companies. China’s large fermentation base and competitive manufacturing costs make it a key global supplier.

Rapidly expanding exporter of bulk postbiotic ingredients and OEM/ODM finished supplements, supplying global nutraceutical and pet-food companies. China’s large fermentation base and competitive manufacturing costs make it a key global supplier. India: Emerging exporter of cost-effective postbiotic powders and formulations. Indian nutraceutical manufacturers are expanding exports through trade agreements with Middle Eastern, African, and ASEAN countries.



Top Importers

North America (U.S., Canada): Imports postbiotic ingredients from Japan, Korea, and the EU for use in supplement and functional beverage manufacturing.

Imports postbiotic ingredients from Japan, Korea, and the EU for use in supplement and functional beverage manufacturing. European Union: Imports standardized postbiotic powders and formulations for use in nutraceuticals, yogurts, and fortified foods.

Imports standardized postbiotic powders and formulations for use in nutraceuticals, yogurts, and fortified foods. Asia-Pacific: Countries like China, Vietnam, and Indonesia import postbiotic blends for functional foods, infant nutrition, and cosmetic applications.

Countries like import postbiotic blends for functional foods, infant nutrition, and cosmetic applications. Middle East & Latin America: Rising demand for shelf-stable gut-health supplements is driving imports from the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Government Initiatives Influencing the Postbiotics Market

1. Food & Nutraceutical Innovation Programs

Japan: The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) supports R&D under the FOSHU and Foods with Functional Claims frameworks, funding clinical trials for heat-killed bacteria applications in foods and beverages.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) supports R&D under the FOSHU and Foods with Functional Claims frameworks, funding clinical trials for heat-killed bacteria applications in foods and beverages. South Korea: The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has incorporated postbiotic ingredients into its functional-food registration system, accelerating approvals for local and export markets.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has incorporated postbiotic ingredients into its functional-food registration system, accelerating approvals for local and export markets. European Union: EFSA and Horizon Europe projects fund microbiome research and safety validation studies, supporting SME exports of postbiotic ingredients.



2. Export & Biotech Incentives

United States: The USDA and Department of Commerce have expanded export credit and market access programs for nutraceutical and biotech exporters, including postbiotic ingredient manufacturers.

The USDA and Department of Commerce have expanded export credit and market access programs for nutraceutical and biotech exporters, including postbiotic ingredient manufacturers. India: The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Ministry of Commerce offer funding and tax benefits for postbiotic product development under Startup India and Make in India initiatives.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Ministry of Commerce offer funding and tax benefits for postbiotic product development under Startup India and Make in India initiatives. China: The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) includes microbial fermentation technologies in its “Strategic Emerging Industries” plan, subsidizing postbiotic R&D and export capacity building.



3. Public Health & Food Fortification Strategies

Governments in Southeast Asia and Latin America are integrating postbiotics into functional nutrition programs targeting gut health, elderly care, and pediatric nutrition. These programs often involve public-private partnerships for localized postbiotic formulation and import facilitation.



4. Regulatory Harmonization Efforts

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and ASEAN Food Safety Network are working toward standardized guidelines for postbiotic labeling, safety documentation, and efficacy claims to facilitate smoother regional trade.



5. Sustainability & Circular-Bioeconomy Support

EU and Japan are funding initiatives to reuse fermentation byproducts and cell fractions, aligning postbiotic production with circular-economy principles and improving export competitiveness for sustainably sourced ingredients.



For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5906

Postbiotics Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Postbiotics Market?

Higher demand for functional food and beverages options with postbiotics, stable and safe alternatives to probiotics, and products backed by science are major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for the manufacturing of nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical products, as well as in the sports nutrition sector, also helps fuel the market's growth. The rising development of the sector and increasing consumer disposable incomes, allowing them to try different products, also help enhance market growth. Growing awareness of gut health and its importance for overall body health, immunity, and strength is another major factor driving market growth.

Challenge

High Developmental and Technological Costs hamper the Market’s Growth

Extensive research and development require additional costs, which may obstruct the market’s growth. Higher costs of effective postbiotic products required to isolate them to understand their beneficial compounds also affect the growth of the postbiotics industry. Human and preclinical studies required to understand the segment's benefits are another major factor that incurs costs, hampering the market's growth.

Opportunity

Consumer Awareness about gut Health is helpful for the Market’s Growth

Rising awareness of the importance of a healthy gut is a major opportunity for the growth of the postbiotics market. Hence, consumers prefer to buy functional food and beverage options enriched with postbiotics. They help to nourish the gut, smooth digestion, strengthen immunity, and improve overall health. Postbiotic supplements also help prevent disease, further fueling market growth.

Postbiotics Market Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the Postbiotics Market in 2024

Europe dominated the postbiotics market in 2024 due to higher demand for functional food and beverages containing postbiotics to enhance their nutritional profiles. Increasing awareness about gut health, preventive healthcare, enhanced research and development, are other supportive factors helpful for the growth of the market. Countries such as the UK, France, and Germany are some of the major areas helpful for the growth of the market, as the consumers in the region have a higher demand for gut-friendly food and beverage options, high demand for nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements, and development of functional foods and beverages.

Asia Pacific is Observed to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, increased demand for fermented foods options, advancing fermentation technology, growing health awareness, and rising demand for functional food and beverage products.

Rising preventive healthcare and the importance of a healthy gut for an individual's overall health are other major factors driving market growth in the foreseeable period. India plays a major role in the market's growth over the forecast period due to factors such as increased use of e-commerce platforms, higher demand for functional and clean-label food options, and rising disposable income.

North America is observed to experience Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

North America is expected to experience notable growth over the forecast period due to factors such as high demand for functional food and beverage options, rising development in the postbiotics sector, increasing awareness of gut health in the region, and many others. The market growth is also driven by factors such as rising product innovation and the growing importance of postbiotics for gut health and immunity, both of which are helping drive market growth.

Postbiotics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.94% Market Size in 2025 USD 147.67 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 160.87 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 319.13 Million Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Postbiotics Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The bacterial postbiotics segment dominated the postbiotics market in 2024 due to its array of benefits, such as improved gut barrier function, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, and enhanced immunity. The segment also focuses on its benefits compared to probiotics for consumers who are immunocompromised and is beneficial for humans as well as animals. Bacterial postbiotics also help eliminate harmful bacteria and replace them with beneficial ones. They also help improve gut barrier function and promote smooth digestion.

The yeast postbiotics segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period, as it benefits the immune systems of both humans and animals. Yeast postbiotics are beneficial for gut health, growth performance, and immunity strengthening. They also offer beneficial compounds such as mannan oligosaccharides and beta-glucans from the yeast cell wall. These compounds help improve gut function, reduce inflammation, and modulate the gut microbiota. Hence, such factors help in the growth of the postbiotics market in the foreseen period.

Form Analysis

The powder form led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to its greater use across various applications, ease of transportation, extended shelf life, and superior stability. The live microorganisms present in powdered postbiotics may be sensitive to certain environmental conditions and hence may require refrigeration. The powdered form can be stored for a longer time and requires fewer setups to maintain its quality. Hence, the segment’s growth is driven by such factors.

The liquid form segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its ease of incorporation into various functional foods and beverages, thereby enhancing their nutritional profiles. Liquid postbiotics are easy to digest, highly effective, and readily absorbed by the body. They are also widely used in plant-based functional foods and beverages, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future.

Ingredient Function Analysis

The immune-modulating compounds segment led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to their multiple benefits for the body and their enhanced shelf life. Such compounds have an enhanced safety profile, have a direct mechanism of action, targeted therapeutic potential, and many other benefits. The segment also has various other benefits, such as gut-healing properties, superior stability for the gut, enhanced shelf life, and enhanced personalized medicine.

The segment also provides safe, effective, and science-based products, further fueling the growth of the market. Such compounds can be easily incorporated into various functional foods and beverages and remain stable throughout processing.

The metabolic health modulators segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rising metabolic diseases, which may compromise individuals' immunity. Higher demand for safe and stable products, rising research and development, enhanced product stability and safety, a growing population of aged consumers, and greater demand for gut-friendly options are also major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for metabolic health modulators in the production of functional foods and beverages to enhance their nutritional profiles is another major growth segment for the market.

Application Analysis

The food and beverage segment led the postbiotics market in 2024 due to higher demand for functional food and beverages, greater awareness of the importance of postbiotics, greater emphasis on health and wellness, and increased demand for convenient formats such as capsules and beverages. Such food and beverage options also help improve digestion and strengthen immunity, and their increased use in innovative and developmental products also help drive market growth.

The nutraceuticals and dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to higher demand for gut-friendly options. Nutraceuticals with digestive benefits also help lower inflammation, strengthen immunity, and improve digestion, supporting the smooth functioning of the body as a whole. The increasing importance of preventive healthcare and the higher demand for gut-friendly options are other major factors driving the growth of the postbiotics market in the foreseeable period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market : The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Postbiotics Market

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – ADM is a major global player in the postbiotics and microbiome health market, offering science-backed ingredients designed to support gut health, immunity, and metabolic balance. Through its acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, ADM has expanded into postbiotic formulations for food, beverage, and dietary supplement applications, emphasizing clinically validated, shelf-stable solutions.

– ADM is a major global player in the postbiotics and microbiome health market, offering science-backed ingredients designed to support gut health, immunity, and metabolic balance. Through its acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, ADM has expanded into postbiotic formulations for food, beverage, and dietary supplement applications, emphasizing clinically validated, shelf-stable solutions. Kerry Group plc – Kerry Group is a leading provider of functional ingredients and postbiotic solutions for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical sectors. Its flagship ingredient, Wellmune®, is a yeast beta-glucan postbiotic clinically proven to support immune health. The company integrates postbiotics into a range of functional foods and beverages, aligning with consumer demand for immune and digestive wellness.

– Kerry Group is a leading provider of functional ingredients and postbiotic solutions for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical sectors. Its flagship ingredient, Wellmune®, is a yeast beta-glucan postbiotic clinically proven to support immune health. The company integrates postbiotics into a range of functional foods and beverages, aligning with consumer demand for immune and digestive wellness. DuPont (IFF Health & Biosciences) – Now part of IFF Health & Biosciences, DuPont is a pioneer in the development of probiotic and postbiotic solutions. The company offers postbiotics derived from its extensive microbial strains, focusing on gut health, skin health, and overall well-being. Its HOWARU® portfolio includes next-generation postbiotic formulations that enhance stability and efficacy in functional nutrition.

– Now part of IFF Health & Biosciences, DuPont is a pioneer in the development of probiotic and postbiotic solutions. The company offers postbiotics derived from its extensive microbial strains, focusing on gut health, skin health, and overall well-being. Its HOWARU® portfolio includes next-generation postbiotic formulations that enhance stability and efficacy in functional nutrition. Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. – Morinaga is a Japanese leader in dairy-based biotechnology and postbiotic innovation, utilizing beneficial bacterial components and metabolites from its proprietary Bifidobacterium strains. The company’s postbiotics are incorporated into functional dairy products and supplements, promoting digestive health and immune modulation.

– Morinaga is a Japanese leader in dairy-based biotechnology and postbiotic innovation, utilizing beneficial bacterial components and metabolites from its proprietary Bifidobacterium strains. The company’s postbiotics are incorporated into functional dairy products and supplements, promoting digestive health and immune modulation. Novozymes A/S – Novozymes leverages its expertise in microbial fermentation and enzyme technology to produce bioactive postbiotic ingredients for human and animal nutrition. Its solutions target gut microbiota modulation, immune support, and metabolic health, with a focus on scientifically validated and natural formulations.

– Novozymes leverages its expertise in microbial fermentation and enzyme technology to produce bioactive postbiotic ingredients for human and animal nutrition. Its solutions target gut microbiota modulation, immune support, and metabolic health, with a focus on scientifically validated and natural formulations. Probi AB – Probi AB, based in Sweden, develops probiotic and postbiotic formulations for dietary supplements and functional foods. The company’s postbiotic products are derived from heat-treated probiotics and are designed to deliver stable health benefits such as improved gut barrier function and immune defense.

– Probi AB, based in Sweden, develops probiotic and postbiotic formulations for dietary supplements and functional foods. The company’s postbiotic products are derived from heat-treated probiotics and are designed to deliver stable health benefits such as improved gut barrier function and immune defense. BioGaia AB – BioGaia specializes in probiotic and postbiotic health solutions, with a strong emphasis on clinically backed formulations for gastrointestinal and immune health. Its postbiotic research focuses on non-viable bacterial metabolites and lysates, supporting digestive comfort and systemic health.

– BioGaia specializes in probiotic and postbiotic health solutions, with a strong emphasis on clinically backed formulations for gastrointestinal and immune health. Its postbiotic research focuses on non-viable bacterial metabolites and lysates, supporting digestive comfort and systemic health. Sabinsa Corporation – Sabinsa offers postbiotic and nutraceutical ingredients derived from microbial fermentation and botanical integration. The company’s postbiotic portfolio includes biogenic metabolites that enhance gut health, immune response, and nutrient bioavailability, with a focus on Ayurvedic and scientific synergy.

– Sabinsa offers postbiotic and nutraceutical ingredients derived from microbial fermentation and botanical integration. The company’s postbiotic portfolio includes biogenic metabolites that enhance gut health, immune response, and nutrient bioavailability, with a focus on Ayurvedic and scientific synergy. Gnosis by Lesaffre – Gnosis by Lesaffre is a biotechnology company specializing in fermentation-based nutritional and functional ingredients. Its postbiotic products include yeast and bacterial metabolites that promote gut microbiota balance, immune regulation, and metabolic wellness. The company’s extensive R&D focuses on clinical efficacy and bioavailability in human health applications.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Bacterial Postbiotics Lactobacillus-derived bioactives (L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus) Bifidobacterium-derived cell-free metabolites

Yeast Postbiotics Saccharomyces cerevisiae lysates Beta-glucans and mannan oligosaccharides



By Form

Powder Form Microencapsulated or spray-dried powders Blends for food and nutraceutical applications

Liquid Form Fermentation lysates Beverage-grade liquid concentrates



By Ingredient Function

Immune-modulating Compounds Cytokine regulators and anti-inflammatory peptides Gut barrier-enhancing factors

Metabolic Health Modulators Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) Enzyme-derived lipid and glucose regulators

Antimicrobial & Antioxidant Agents Organic acids (lactic, acetic) Peptides and cell-wall fractions





By Application

Food & Beverage

Functional dairy and fermented foods Nutrient-fortified beverages and snacks

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements Capsules, tablets, and combination pre-/pro-/postbiotic blends Digestive and immune formulations

Pharmaceuticals Postbiotic APIs for IBS and inflammatory disorders Gut microbiota-modulating therapies

Animal Nutrition Poultry and swine feed additives Aquaculture growth and immunity boosters



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5906

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Beverage Flavors Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/beverage-flavors-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market

➡️Frozen Meat Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-meat-market

➡️Fish Oil Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fish-oil-market

➡️Soft Drink Concentrates Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drink-concentrates-market

➡️U.S. Halal Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/us-halal-food-market