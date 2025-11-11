28th Beijing Academic Exchange Month of Sci-Tech kicks off

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 28th Beijing Academic Exchange Month of Science and Technology opened in Beijing on October 11, launching over 140 academic events in frontier fields such as artificial intelligence, medicine and health, urban development, and green energy.





Guided by the Beijing Association for Science and Technology (BAST), the month-long initiative promotes academic empowerment and innovation leadership, fostering collaboration among universities, research institutes, and international scientific organizations.

A highlight of the opening was the 5th International Conference on Data-Driven Computing and Machine Learning in Engineering (DACOMA-25), held from October 10 to 12. The conference was guided by BAST and co-hosted by the Chinese Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics, the Beijing Society of Mechanics, and Tsinghua University, with support from over ten domestic and international institutions, including Peking University and Tongji University.

Launched in 2019, DACOMA is a leading platform for data-driven intelligent computing. This year’s conference, themed “Data-Driven & AI-Powered Engineering Innovation,” featured 67 presentations, including 8 plenary and 59 invited talks. Over 250 participants from leading research institutions and universities attended the event, which showcased the latest interdisciplinary advances linking data, modeling, and engineering applications.

Moving forward, BAST will continue to build exchange platforms, support its affiliated societies, strengthen cooperation with national and international partners, and serve universities in Beijing to pool resources for scientific and technological innovation.

Source: The official WeChat account of the Beijing Association for Science and Technology (BAST).

