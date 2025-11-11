EMCD Launches Global Crypto Payment Card, Enabling Everyday Spending Anywhere Mastercard Is Accepted

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCD, a global crypto-fintech platform and one of the world’s top Bitcoin mining pools, announced the launch of the EMCD Payment Card, powered by KazeFi, allowing eligible users to spend USDT anywhere Mastercard is accepted – both online and in-store, including through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Designed to make everyday crypto spending seamless, the EMCD Payment Card can be issued within minutes after completing KYC and instantly added to a mobile wallet. The card is free to issue and has no monthly maintenance fee, making it easy for users to spend their crypto on everyday goods and services, with additional fees applied in accordance with the Terms and Conditions available on the company website.

“Millions of people hold crypto today, but only some of them actually use it in their daily lives,” said Michael Jerlis, Founder and CEO of EMCD. “The EMCD Payment Card bridges this gap. It makes digital assets usable anywhere Mastercard is accepted, through simple, secure payment tools. With this launch, we are extending the EMCD suite beyond mining, storing and earning crypto to actually spending it seamlessly.”

The EMCD Payment Card enables users to spend USDT, powered by KazeFi. Funds can be topped up directly from the EMCD Wallet, without the need to switch between apps or move assets elsewhere.

The launch comes at a time when the global crypto payments sector is rapidly expanding. According to a16z’s State of Crypto 2025 report , stablecoins processed more than $46 trillion in transaction volume over the past year, more than double from the previous year. Crypto use for everyday spending is also rising: research from eMarketer indicates that nearly 1 in 5 crypto owners will use digital assets for payments by 2026, up from 14.2% in 2024, underscoring rising demand for simple payment solutions.

The EMCD Payment Card is now available to eligible users through the EMCD App. This launch further strengthens EMCD’s position as a unified ecosystem where users can mine, save, manage, and now spend digital assets — all in one place. More details are available at: ​​ https://emcd.io/payment-card/

About EMCD

EMCD is the digital-asset ecosystem powered by a leading Bitcoin mining heritage — unifying wallet, trading (P2P and Swap), yield and liquidity tools, and white-label infrastructure in one platform. Founded in 2017 as an early industrial BTC mining operation in Europe, EMCD now serves users and businesses worldwide. Today, individuals manage and grow their digital assets while businesses integrate EMCD’s APIs to deliver branded Web3 experiences. Committed to security, reliability and transparency, EMCD’s mission is to make it simpler for individuals and businesses to build, earn and transact with digital assets.

Press Contact: press@emcd.io

Legal Disclaimer: The EMCD Payment Card is powered by KazeFi under its applicable regulatory permissions. EMCD provides access to this product as part of its ecosystem interface but does not itself issue cards, process payments, or convert digital assets into fiat currency.

The availability of the EMCD Payment Card and its features depends on the user’s region and regulatory status. Fees and conditions apply as set out in the Terms and Conditions on the EMCD website.

Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are registered trademarks of their respective owners. References to them are for descriptive purposes only and do not imply any partnership or endorsement.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by EMCD. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.