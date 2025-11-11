Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Announces It is Currently In Dozens of Contract Negotiations Worldwide For Licensing of Patent Technologies to Real World Asset (RWA) Owners Seeking to Tokenize Potentially Trillions in Assets

Foundational patented technology is the gateway to tokenization of RWA for corporations and governments around the world

Over a dozen Governments and Corporations are now in various stages of negotiations with some in an executable stage and contracting with Datavault AI to potentially tokenize trillions of RWA assets

Datavault AI continues to show robust revenue growth with management adjusting calendar year 2025 revenue guidance to exceed $30m and calendar year 2026 to generate revenue of no less than $200m



PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced strong interests worldwide from governments, non-profit and for-profit entities and companies in various industries on RWA tokenization. The Multi-Trillion Dollar Real World Assets include, but are not limited to, gold, silver, diamonds, rubies (including the Winsor Ruby), aluminum, titanium, tungsten, carbon credits, copper, tin, geothermal resources, sugar, cotton and other rare earth metals.

There are currently dozens of contracts in different stages of negotiations with some of them to be executed in the very near future. The RWA Tokenization contracts in negotiations include limited field of use licenses up-to multi-million dollar upfront license fees, milestones, and/or profit-sharing payments to the company potentially, upon execution of contracts and the delivery of data objectification, data refinement and DataValue and DataScore the agentic solutions to being in the hundreds of millions of dollars. These RWA opportunities will potentially add tens of millions in revenue in short term and multiple billions in revenue potential in the long term through its Information Data Exchanges, its patented International Elements Exchange, International NIL Exchange, American Political Exchange and new Biotech Exchange for Datavault AI and will potentially provide sustainable long-term growth for the company. With increasing global interest, Datavault AI believes this marks only the beginning of RWA tokenization for tens of trillions of dollars in assets. There remain many untapped opportunities around the world, and Datavault AI intends to be at the forefront—revolutionizing these industries and helping governments maximize yield from their data assets.

Datavault AI updated 2025 and 2026 revenue guidance is as follows:



2025 revenue guidance in the range of $30M to $60M, compared to $2.7M in 2024



2026 revenue guidance expecting to exceed $200M



Datavault AI believes it has the world’s most dominant intellectual property claims and rights in its issued patents and pending patent applications that require licensing for any entity entering the RWA tokenization business. The company is pursuing patent enforcement, licensing and patent monetization strategies across its entire portfolio of holdings, including acoustic anchors and wireless transmission technologies that are standards within the spatial, HD and wireless data transmission over sound, as well as its groundbreaking agentic data management systems and Web 3.0 data monetization technologies.

According to McKinsey & Company, generative AI is projected to add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually1 across key business applications, making AI-driven automation one of the most significant investment frontiers in enterprise technology. Datavault AI has developed a fully integrated AI-powered ecosystem designed to help organizations monetize their data assets through its three flagship AI agents:

Data Vault Bank®: A Web 3.0-powered AI engine that will convert enterprise data into structured, tradable assets being built with IBM.

DataScore®: A patented AI-driven scoring and risk analysis tool that assesses data quality and ensures compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other regulatory standards.

DataValue®: A patented AI-driven pricing engine that assigns real-world financial valuations to enterprise data, creating new liquidity and trading opportunities.



Additionally, Datavault AI’s patented Data Vault Web 3.0 platform is enhanced by its complete integrations, enabling secure, compliant, and scalable data monetization across industries. The platform continues to evolve with advancements in data indexing, perception, and monetization capabilities.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI’s potential to tokenize real world assets, including gold, silver, diamonds, ruby (including Winsor Ruby), aluminum, titanium, tungsten, carbon credits, copper, tin, geothermal, sugar, cotton and other rare earth metals, and to collaborate with governments, non-profit and for-profit entities and companies in various industries, and other strategic, technological, and commercialization initiatives and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Datavault AI.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Datavault AI’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political, and business conditions; the ability of Datavault AI to achieve the benefits of the transactions contemplated pursuant to its potential tokenization opportunities, including future financial and operating results; risks related to the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties regarding the transactions contemplated in connection with potential tokenization opportunities; the risk that the transactions contemplated with the potential tokenization opportunities disrupt current plans and operations; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the ability of Datavault AI to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual-property risks; risks related to the execution of new partnerships and licensing agreements, including those with IBM, Scilex Holding Company, Burke Products, and Korea Aerospace University; and risks associated with commercialization of Datavault AI’s exchanges and acoustic-science initiatives.

There may be additional risks that Datavault AI presently does not know or that Datavault AI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Datavault AI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Datavault AI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Datavault AI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Datavault AI’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Reference

https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/technology-media-and-telecommunications/our-insights/beyond-the-hype-capturing-the-potential-of-ai-and-gen-ai-in-tmt



