Inspire Medical (NYSE: INSP) Securities Class Action: Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of January 5 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) common stock between August 6, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Inspire Medical securities?

If you purchased Inspire Medical securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until January 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/inspire-medical-systems-inc/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your options privately.

What is this case about?

The Inspire Medical class action lawsuit is captioned City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees’ Retirement System v. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., No. 25-cv-04247 (D. Minn.), and alleges that Inspire Medical and certain of its senior executives violated federal securities laws.

Inspire Medical develops and manufactures an implantable medical device for obstructive sleep apnea known as Inspire. The newest version, Inspire V, utilizes a sensor and neurostimulator intended to improve respiration during sleep.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

The Inspire V product launch was performing poorly, as demand was weak due to providers holding significant surplus inventory and hesitancy to transition to the new device; and

Despite public assurances that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps for a successful launch, the company had not completed essential groundwork, including required training, contracting, and onboarding at implanting centers.

On August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical revealed that the Inspire V rollout faced an “elongated timeframe” due to these undisclosed issues. The Company further acknowledged that software updates for billing Medicare patients did not take effect until July 1, preventing centers from billing for Inspire V procedures prior to that date. At the same time, the Company disclosed that demand had been negatively impacted by excess channel inventory, forcing Inspire Medical to reduce its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%. Following this news, Inspire Medical’s stock price declined more than 32%, causing significant investor losses.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney Advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

