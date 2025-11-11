Global Digital Health Market Size Projected to Reach $1.5 Trillion By 2032 as A.I. Technology Enhances Operations

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing number of companies in the field of digital health that are focused on developing and introducing technologically advanced products and solutions to meet the rising demand is creating lucrative opportunities for market players. The integration of AI tools into healthcare is set to transform drug development, personalized treatment plans, and various other aspects of patient care. Digital health is an emerging field of study, which includes the use of digital technologies in healthcare. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers a broad scope of digital health technologies, including mobile health, telehealth, wearable devices, telemedicine, health information technologies, and personalized medicines. According to a World Bank report published in August 2023, evidence-based digital investments can help governments save up to 15.0% of health system costs across the globe. According to a recent report from Fortune Business Insights, the global digital health market size is projected to grow from USD 427.24 billion in 2025 to USD 1,500.69 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.66%. In 2024, the market was valued at USD 376.68 billion. North America dominated the digital health market with a market share of 42.81% in 2024. Active Companies in the digital healthcare industries this week include Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), HEALWELL AI Inc. (OTCQX: HWAIF) (TSX: AIDX), WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: WHTCF) (TSX: WELL), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH).

The Fortune Business Insights report added: “Artificial intelligence and machine learning have a broad number of applications in the healthcare industry, such as image analysis, patient monitoring, and medical device automation, all of which support healthcare staff in managing clinical workflows. In addition, the advances in telecommunications, particularly with the introduction of 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, have begun to release high bandwidth, increasing the adoption of digital health solutions in the healthcare industry globally and proliferating market growth. Therefore, there is a rising demand for remote health services and the integration of artificial intelligence and wearable technologies among the population. Technological advancements are evolving patient and physician preferences, improving the accessibility of patient care and services. The increasing awareness regarding remote diagnostic and virtual hospital wards in healthcare facilities, along with the rising adoption of wearable devices, are some of the major trends witnessed currently in the market.”

Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U) Begins Early Concept Testing for Smart Wellness Analytics - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), a digital wellness company, announced that it begins an early concept testing for smart wellness analytics, following the initiative outlined in its previous release on enhancing personalized interpretation of wellness information. The initiative reflects Aleen’s ongoing mission to make wellness awareness more accessible through responsible, AI-supported insight tools.

Aleen Inc. announces the launch of an early testing phase linked to its potential Smart Analytics feature. At this stage, the company is focusing on exploring concepts and user scenarios for future analytics, before moving into full technical development. Aleen is evaluating key user interaction models and technical feasibility to ensure that the future feature is meaningful, secure, and user-centered from the outset.

The testing involves:

Assessing real user needs and expectations related to the display and understanding of personal wellness inputs;

Exploring potential analytical approaches that could simplify users' recognition of trends and behavior patterns over time;

Scenario-based evaluations, aiming to understand how structured insights could enhance personal well-being awareness without implying clinical interpretation.



“Our current focus is on understanding how an analytical tool can responsibly support everyday well-being — while staying entirely outside the realm of diagnostic or medical functions,” said Anastasiia Kalashnik, PR Specialist of Aleen Inc. “We are laying the groundwork for a feature that inspires awareness and self-reflection, not prescribes actions.”

This exploratory milestone underscores Aleen’s commitment to responsible innovation — ensuring all future developments are driven by real user needs and aligned with the company’s high standards for privacy, clarity, and digital transparency in the wellness space. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Aleen Inc. by visiting: https://www.stockwatch.com/Quote/Detail?C:ALEN

Other recent developments in the markets include:

HEALWELL AI Inc. (OTCQX: HWAIF) (TSX: AIDX) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, recently announced that it has completed a series of strategic transactions (the "Transactions") with WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: WHTCF) (TSX: WELL) and its subsidiaries, WELL Health Clinic Network Inc. ("WELL Clinics") and WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. ("WELLSTAR"), to streamline operations, accelerate clinical research, and focus on high-growth AI and software initiatives. The transactions include the sale of HEALWELL's Polyclinic Family Medicine and Specialty Clinics Group ("Polyclinic") to WELL Clinics, the sale of HEALWELL's interest in Mutuo Health Solutions Inc. ("Mutuo") to WELLSTAR, and the creation of a clinical research joint venture with WELL. The Transactions closed on November 1, 2025, following the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including receipt of required third-party consents and regulatory and exchange approvals.

James Lee, CEO of HEALWELL, commented, "These transactions accelerate our evolution into becoming a pure-play, high-margin AI and SaaS software and services business focused on large enterprise customers globally. Our strategy is clear: HEALWELL is a preventative healthcare AI company that leverages advanced technology to connect and surface complex healthcare data, providing clinically validated tools that enhance both efficiency and accuracy."

The Transactions are the result of a strategic review in which HEALWELL has explored strategic alternatives for its non-core businesses, including its clinical research and patient services business units as well as its SMB or provider-tech focused Mutuo business, with the goal of becoming a pure-play digital SaaS and services company focused on enterprise-grade data science and AI offerings for health systems globally. The Transactions enable HEALWELL to monetize non-core assets, streamline operations, and strengthen long-term strategic partnerships with WELL and WELLSTAR, and strengthen HEALWELL's balance sheet by adding approximately $9.4 million of cash upon closing.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, recently announced that it issued an inducement award to a new employee. Effective November 1, 2025, in connection with commencing employment as Chief Technology Officer, Dave Ross was granted an award of restricted stock units covering 86,906 shares of Teladoc Health’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), and an award of performance stock units covering a target of 86,906 shares of Common Stock (for which up to 173,812 shares may be earned). The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The performance stock units provide a target number of shares of Common Stock that would be earned over three years based on various financial metrics. The award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and was granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as an employment inducement award pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Teladoc Health is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, and American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing community oncology networks, recently announced a new model enabling high-quality, more affordable, and connected cancer care — all without relying on prior authorization.

The national partnership seeks to improve clinical decision-making by introducing quality-focused interventions, driving clinical insights through an innovative data and analytics platform, and rewarding providers for high-quality care. As providers demonstrate adherence to quality, they will be "gold-carded" — no longer required to seek authorization from payers for most tests and treatments. Meanwhile, Evolent intends to use its care navigation program to complement AON's existing capabilities to help patients manage daily life with cancer and stay better connected to their oncology team. AON and Evolent expect to roll out this model in select markets in the year ahead.

