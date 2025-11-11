FLUENT Cannabis Launches Limited-Edition Holiday MOODS Reindeer Reefer and Festivus Frost-flavored vapes

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of two limited-edition holiday MOODS distillate vape flavors — Reindeer Reefer and Festivus Frost - into Florida’s retail network. Each strain is offered in 1g MOODS Mini all-in-one vape devices, accompanied by an exclusive holiday-themed mini sleeve and lanyard, making them the perfect collectible for cannabis enthusiasts celebrating the season.





Festivus Frost

Lift your holiday spirits with the crisp piney mint coolness of Festivus Frost MOODS. Derived from Jack Herer, this Sativa-leaning hybrid will snap your senses into a focused and creative cerebral state.

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Sativa Leaning Hybrid Origin: Jack Herer

Jack Herer Flavor: Crisp Piney Peppermint

Crisp Piney Peppermint Mood: Holiday Parties, Decorating, Walking through an Enchanted Winter Forest

Reindeer Reefer

Get blitzed with Reindeer Reefer MOODS. Derived from GSC strain, this Indica-leaning hybrid features a spiced cocoa muddled mint flavor that brings holiday magic and soothing relaxation.

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Indica Leaning Hybrid Origin: GSC Strain

GSC Strain Flavor: Spiced Cocoa and Muddled Mint

Spiced Cocoa and Muddled Mint Mood: Baking, Board Games, Reading, Cozy Nights Snowed In

“MOODS has always been about matching the right experience to the right moment,” said Dave Vautrin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of FLUENT. “With Reindeer Reefer and Festivus Frost, we’re bringing a touch of fun and festivity to the season all bundled in its own holiday sweater sleeve, while continuing to deliver the high-quality, consistent experience customers expect from FLUENT.”

The holiday MOODS collection is now available at all FLUENT Florida dispensaries, while supplies last.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 37 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company’s wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/ .



FLUENT’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit getFLUENT.com and investors.getFLUENT.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:

Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer

(850) 972-8077

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff0a6aa8-f09a-4f20-9a3d-d0b2bfc9589d