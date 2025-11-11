SecureTech Further Reduces Outstanding Shares 11.3%

Roseville, Minnesota, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced a significant reduction in its outstanding common shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Reduction Program.

SecureTech has canceled an additional 4,000,000 shares of common stock, representing an 11.3% reduction in the total number of shares. Following this cancellation, the company now has 31,370,414 shares issued and outstanding.

The company anticipates further share reductions during the current fiscal quarter, with a stated goal of reducing the total number of issued and outstanding shares to below 20 million by year-end 2025. SecureTech will continue to provide updates on progress through official press releases and SEC filings.

J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech, stated, “This is yet another promise made, and a promise kept. Our Share Reduction Program has been an overwhelming success this year, and we remain committed to driving additional and significant reductions before closing out FY2025.”

Mr. Sitra added, “Through the guidance of our investment banker, Craft Capital Management, these critical share reductions bring us much closer to our long‑standing goal of uplisting to the NASDAQ in early 2026. Shareholders can expect continued updates as we hit each milestone along the way.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. is a pioneering innovator in blockchain, Web3, and cybersecurity technologies. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, it is developing cutting-edge technologies and platforms to securely store and transfer digital assets and enhance online privacy and protections. Additionally, SecureTech is known for its groundbreaking safety device, Top Kontrol®, an advanced anti-theft and anti-carjacking system designed to preserve life and protect property. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com, piranhablockchain.com, and topkontrol.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about SecureTech and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. SecureTech has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

