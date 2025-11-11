ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Offers Plan Tailored to Serve Deepening Pull on Gold, Silver

This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

To view the full publication, “The New Gold Rush of the AI Era,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/606sg

Artificial intelligence (AI) runs on gold and silver, the same metals found in every chip, data center, and iPhone, yet global reserves and refining capacity are tightening faster than demand models can adjust. Silver is the irreplaceable conductor woven through photovoltaic cells and high-speed interconnects, while gold remains the corrosion-proof standard in connectors, bonding wire and high-reliability electronics. In 2024, technology demand for gold climbed to roughly 326 tonnes, up 7% year over year, which equates to about 10.5 million ounces consumed by industrial and electronic uses according to the World Gold Council.

As that demand base widens with AI hardware scaling globally, ESGold Corp. enters the picture with a plan tailored to serve this deepening pull on gold and silver through a fully funded, fully permitted project designed for near-term cash flow and longer-term growth.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

