ECGI Highlights Fintech Expansion Through RezyFi Acquisition and Tokenized Mortgage Platform in Shareholder Letter

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ), a diversified public company advancing its strategy in technology and finance, today released a shareholder letter from President Jamie Steigerwald outlining progress toward the planned RezyFi Inc. acquisition and the next phase of ECGI's fintech transformation.

Shareholder Letter from Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings

To Everyone Who Shares ECGI's Vision for the Future,

Over the past several months, ECGI has executed a deliberate strategy centered on key milestones, including our recurring revenue agreement and $25 million institutional credit facility , culminating in the binding Letter of Intent to acquire RezyFi Inc . Each was designed to prepare ECGI for its next phase of expansion.

RezyFi represents far more than a lending platform. It forms the operational foundation for developing ECGI's mortgage artificial intelligence and tokenization technologies. Development is already underway, and RezyFi will serve as the proving ground where ECGI's proprietary systems are tested, refined, and validated in real-world mortgage origination and secondary-market environments.

By integrating lending operations with advanced AI and blockchain-based tokenization, ECGI aims to improve transparency, liquidity, and accessibility across the mortgage ecosystem. Through these innovations, ECGI is bringing fintech, mortgage technology, and DeFi together to unlock meaningful value in a multi-billion-dollar market .

As we move rapidly toward a definitive agreement with RezyFi, our focus remains on disciplined execution and measurable progress. We are onboarding key personnel and technology partners to accelerate product development and prepare for scalable deployment. The foundation we've built in 2025 was intentional, positioning ECGI for meaningful revenue acceleration and strategic growth in 2026.

Thank you for your continued confidence and support as we move into the next chapter of ECGI's evolution.

Cheers,

Jamie Steigerwald

President, ECGI Holdings, Inc.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I ; TCA Venture Group ; AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

