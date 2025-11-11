Thrive Acquires Strategic IT Services Company Worksighted

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced its acquisition of Worksighted, a leading IT company that specializes in personalized IT support from infrastructure and security to ongoing support and training. The company, based in Michigan, marks Thrive’s fifth acquisition of the year and continued expansion into the Midwest following Safety Net and VitalCORE acquisitions.

Worksighted has more than two decades of experience as a trusted MSP and offers tailored solutions that transform IT for businesses. Known for putting “people at the heart of technology,” Worksighted brings a unique blend of vision, empathy, and expertise. The commitment to put the people at the center of the strategy aligns with Thrive’s own priority of culture and excellence.

“As Thrive continues to expand our offerings in this rapidly evolving technology landscape, we are committed to offering not only the best technology to our customers, but the best experience,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “By bringing Worksighted’s expertise in a personalized approach, we are enhancing our ability to deliver tailored, high-impact outcomes for our clients.”

Worksighted marks Thrive’s 27th acquisition since its founding, and it builds on its focus on providing a best-in-class experience for its customers. Thrive has also launched new key services to ensure customers get the support they need as security and technology continue to evolve, including its new Managed AI services, Compliance Center, and Network Detection and Response services.

“We are proud of the reputation Worksighted has built for delivering best-in-class technology solutions with a truly personalized touch,” said Mike Harris, CEO of Worksighted. “Joining Thrive allows us to scale that approach and bring even greater value to clients. Together, we will be able to continue to deliver an experience that puts humans at the center of technology.”

