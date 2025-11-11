Flux Power Receives UL EE Listing Across Full Material Handling Portfolio and UL 1973 for 80V GSE Energy Solutions

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced major certification milestones that reinforce its leadership in safety, reliability, and innovation. Flux Power has received UL EE Listing across its entire material handling portfolio of lithium-ion energy solutions and achieved UL 1973 Listing for its 80V, G80-G2 solution designed for ground support equipment (GSE) applications.

UL EE Listing Across Entire Material Handling Portfolio

The UL EE Listing is one of the most rigorous certifications in the material handling and industrial equipment industries, confirming that Flux Power’s 24V, 36V, 48V, and 80V battery packs meet strict fire, electrical, and mechanical safety standards. Achieving certification across the entire portfolio strengthens Flux Power’s position as a trusted partner for high-demand operations requiring both safety and long-term reliability.

This certification applies across the company’s product families, including:

S-Series for walkie pallet jacks

M-Series for end riders, center riders, and reach trucks

L-Series for 3-wheel counterbalanced forklifts

X-Series for 4-wheel counterbalanced forklifts

UL 1973 Listing for 80V G80 in GSE Applications

Flux Power’s UL 1973 Listing for its G80-G2 lithium-ion solution marks the company’s first 80V product to achieve this globally recognized certification for a mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) in the aviation GSE industry. UL 1973 evaluates critical safety factors, including electrical, mechanical, and environmental performance. This independent verification assures aviation operators that Flux Power solutions meet the highest safety and reliability standards in critical environments.

“This certification validates our technology leadership while reinforcing our broader vision,” said Mark Barmettler, VP of Engineering at Flux Power. “Flux Power is building more than batteries; we’re creating a dynamic energy ecosystem where safe, intelligent, and connected solutions enable customers to transform how they power, monitor, and optimize their operations.”

“By securing UL EE Listing across our entire material handling product line and achieving UL 1973 certification for our 80V GSE solution, we’re giving customers confidence that their transition to smart lithium-ion energy is backed by certified safety and proven reliability,” said Kelly Frey, Chief Revenue Officer at Flux Power. “As operations evolve, Flux Power is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that combine advanced battery systems with software intelligence to unlock the future of industrial energy.”

A Connected Future of Energy

Flux Power’s certified platforms span Class I, II, and III material handling equipment, ground support equipment, and other industrial applications. When combined with the company’s proprietary SkyEMS energy management software, these UL-certified hardware solutions deliver real-time visibility, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization. This integration lowers total cost of ownership, enhances uptime, and helps customers accelerate sustainability goals across fleets and facilities.

With these certifications, Flux Power continues advancing its mission to redefine how industries think about energy from individual battery packs to integrated, software-driven ecosystems.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage and software solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern. Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis,; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog

News Flux Power News

Twitter: @Flux__Power

LinkedIn: Flux Power

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:

media@fluxpower.com

info@fluxpower.com

External Investor Relations:

Leanne Sievers | Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

flux-ir@sheltongroup.com