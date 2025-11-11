FTAEXCHANGE Launches AI Risk Control Upgrade Plan to Build a Global Compliance and Education-Driven Intelligent Financial Ecosystem

New York, USA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American multi-asset compliance trading platform FTAEXCHANGE Ltd has announced the launch of its next-generation AI smart risk control system, RiskCore 2.0, along with the initiation of its "Global Compliance and Education System Upgrade Program," marking the company's comprehensive entry into a strategic deepening phase in the fields of fintech security, inclusive education, and international regulatory collaboration.







Founded in the United States, FTAEXCHANGE is one of the few global trading platforms with dual regulatory qualifications, having received registration from FinCEN (MSB) and filing with the SEC (RIA). The company focuses on multi-asset intelligent trading, risk management, and educational system development, covering various fields including foreign exchange, stocks, precious metals, indices, and digital assets. The upgraded RiskCore 2.0 system will become a core breakthrough for FTAEXCHANGE in integrating AI and compliance.







RiskCore 2.0, based on deep learning models and blockchain traceability technology, can identify market risks and respond to strategies in milliseconds. The system continuously learns from market fluctuations, liquidity, and sentiment indicators, automatically identifying abnormal trades and triggering preventive mechanisms to achieve the intelligent protection logic of "algorithm as audit, risk control as regulation." The platform also employs cold and hot wallet isolation, multi-signature custody, and on-chain clearing structures to ensure that every fund flow is traceable, verifiable, and auditable.







The Chief Technology Officer of FTAEXCHANGE stated at the launch event: "AI is not just an efficiency tool; it is the cornerstone of trust. The core goal of RiskCore 2.0 is to make compliance a part of the automated system rather than an external constraint." The company revealed that the system has passed independent testing by international security organizations and complies with global data protection standards such as GDPR and CCPA.







In terms of education and inclusive finance, FTAEXCHANGE also announced the establishment of regional education centers in Singapore and London, launching the FTA LearnBot system based on an AI learning engine. This system can generate personalized learning paths based on users' trading behaviors and risk preferences, helping investors understand market logic and risk structures through real case studies, transitioning from "passive participation" to "rational growth." The FTA Academy has attracted over 50,000 global participants in its courses, becoming a bridge connecting education, trading, and risk control.







To further enhance global governance and transparency, FTAEXCHANGE has initiated the "Global Compliance & Education Partnership Program," planning to establish cooperative mechanisms with several international auditing and education institutions. This program will focus on three main areas:



1. Annual financial and compliance audits—independent verification of clearing, custody systems, and risk management frameworks;

2. Joint education and regulatory development—collaborating with universities and training institutions to conduct executive courses and compliance training;

3. ESG and sustainable finance—promoting the construction of green auditing models and forming a long-term social responsibility framework.









The Chief Compliance Officer of FTAEXCHANGE stated: "We believe that technology and education are the two pillars of financial governance. Through AI automated risk control and transparent auditing mechanisms, FTAEXCHANGE allows every investor to learn and grow within a safe, regulated system." The company plans to complete its regulatory registrations with the UK FCA and EU MiCA before 2026, further expanding its settlement and education nodes in Europe and the Middle East.Industry experts point out that FTAEXCHANGE is reshaping the fintech landscape with its triple-driven model of "AI + compliance + education." Its AI risk control and blockchain auditing system make visualization of regulation, automation of compliance, and systematization of education a reality. As international regulations tighten and investor structures upgrade, this concept of "technology as regulation, education as asset" is becoming a new trend in the industry. With its global vision and continuous innovation, FTAEXCHANGE is gradually establishing its leadership position in the fields of intelligent finance and compliance technology.

