SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

Roger Bekken, primary insider and CTO of SalMar ASA, has on 11 November 2025 sold 1,500 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 590 per share. After the transaction, Roger Bekken owns, directly and indirectly through related parties, 28,089 shares in SalMar.

Please see attached notification forms in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Attachment