AlphaTON Capital Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Appointment of William De’Ath as Chief Partnership Officer

Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON), the digital asset treasury company building and accelerating the TON ecosystem, today announced the appointment of William De’Ath as Chief Partnership Officer.





A globally-recognised commercial strategist with more than three decades of leadership experience across Fortune 500 corporations, a FINMA-regulated advisory firm, blockchain enterprise solutions, and AI ventures, joins AlphaTON to lead global partnerships, ecosystem expansion, and the advancement of the company’s high-growth verticals. Leveraging his deep expertise in digital innovation, strategic alliances, and emerging technologies, De’Ath will be pivotal in propelling AlphaTON’s next phase of international growth and ecosystem leadership — including the newly announced TON Mastercard program, to be built in collaboration with Pago Pay and ALT5 Sigma.

Proven Builder of Institutional-Grade Blockchain Adoption

Throughout his career, De’Ath bridged traditional industries with emerging digital technologies:

Enterprise → Crypto Bridge: From ExxonMobil, Chevron, and SGS to Hedera's Hashgraph Association, Noumena Digital, and Consensus Capital.





Institutional Traction: Led the HBAR custody and staking integration with Taurus SA for State Street, Deutsche Bank, Crédit Agricole, and Swissquote — driving hundreds of verified institutional introductions for Hedera's GTM.





Founder Mindset: As Co-Founder & CEO of GBC.AI, pivoted AI/ML to detect and counter crypto scams, secured funding, and launched a consumer product with thousands of users within months.





Commercial Impact: Delivered $28M ARR at PETRONAS through global partnerships and Fortune 500 contracts.





Driving AlphaTON’s Next Phase of Growth

In his role at AlphaTON, De’Ath is tasked with:

Leading strategic partnerships across the TON / Telegram ecosystem





Overseeing the TON Mastercard business, expanding global adoption and merchant utility





Sourcing and evaluating revenue-generating companies for acquisition and investment





Shaping AlphaTON’s thesis-driven deal flow across DeFi, gaming, and mini-app infrastructure





Coordinating commercial diligence: market sizing, product viability, and unit economics





Building long-term relationships with institutional stakeholders, enterprises, and regulators



Focus on Scalable, Real-World Adoption

“Will hits that rare intersection of enterprise experience, crypto-native insight, and the ability to turn emerging technology into commercial outcomes,” remarked Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. “As we begin to scale the TON Mastercard program and accelerate our global M&A strategy, he brings the perfect blend of leadership, network, and execution power.”

De’Ath added: “AlphaTON is building the foundation for mass adoption inside the world’s fastest-growing messaging ecosystem. Leading partnerships here — especially as we expand the TON Mastercard — is a chance to help bring crypto into everyday life in a way that’s simple, secure, and truly global.”

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset company focused on developing the Telegram ecosystem and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, regulatory considerations, the successful negotiation and execution of definitive agreements with PagoPay, Mastercard program approval, identification of suitable exchange partners, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments affecting digital assets and payment processing, and other factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

