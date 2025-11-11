Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) Confirms FINRA Review Date for Stock Dividend — Set for November 14, 2025

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) is proud to announce that FINRA has confirmed November 14, 2025, as the official review and record date for the Company’s special stock dividend.

This announcement follows the formal submission of all required corporate action documentation by the Company’s legal counsel, Lucosky Brookman LLP, a nationally recognized law firm specializing in securities, FINRA matters, and corporate compliance.

The Company’s special dividend represents a strategic and shareholder-focused initiative — one designed not only to reward investors, but also to address the persistent issue of unregulated short-selling that has negatively affected numerous emerging public companies across U.S. markets.

“This is a defining moment for Green Rain Energy,” said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. “We have worked meticulously with Lucosky Brookman LLP and FINRA to ensure every aspect of this dividend is compliant, transparent, and beneficial to our shareholders. The November 14th date marks more than a procedural milestone — it marks a turning point in our ongoing commitment to integrity and market fairness.”

Strength Through Transparency and Shareholder Advocacy

Over the past year, Green Rain Energy has made significant strides in both corporate governance and operational execution. By aligning itself with one of the most respected securities law firms in the country, the Company has reinforced its commitment to regulatory excellence, a principle that underpins every facet of its clean energy initiatives.

Papadakis added: “Our goal has always been to create value with a conscience — value that’s built on clean energy innovation, fiscal discipline, and shareholder respect. This dividend is not just a financial event; it’s a signal to the market that Green Rain Energy plays by the rules, and we expect the same from everyone else in the trading ecosystem.”

A Breakout Year of Operational Momentum

In addition to its FINRA progress, Green Rain Energy continues to deliver measurable success in its business model. Key 2025 milestones include:

• Securing a $400,000 Utility Incentive from Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) — a validation of the Company’s ability to capture financial incentives that drive renewable adoption while reducing customer energy costs.

• Launching the EV Infrastructure Survey at the Tempe Hilton in Arizona in partnership with Driftwood Hospitality, marking a major step toward expanding EV charging infrastructure across commercial hospitality networks.

• Expanding its ESCO Model — Green Rain Energy’s core structure integrates engineering, project financing, incentive management, and shared-revenue partnerships to deliver sustainable returns with no debt and no dilution.

Each initiative reflects the Company’s disciplined approach to growth: building revenue-driven energy projects that empower property owners, reduce environmental impact, and create stable, long-term cash flow.

The ESCO Advantage: Growth Without Dilution

Green Rain Energy’s Energy Service Company (ESCO) model positions it uniquely in the renewable energy landscape. Under this structure, the Company collaborates with commercial partners to identify, engineer, and implement renewable solutions that generate measurable energy savings.

Rather than relying on heavy debt or frequent share issuances, Green Rain Energy’s ESCO contracts are structured around performance-based revenues and incentive capture programs — ensuring scalability while maintaining a clean, investor-friendly capital structure.

This no-debt, no-dilution strategy is central to Green Rain’s vision of sustainable expansion — a rarity in today’s capital markets.

Compliance + Clean Energy: A Dual Mission

Green Rain Energy is part of a new generation of public companies that view regulatory compliance as a competitive advantage. By proactively engaging FINRA and maintaining transparent communications with shareholders, the Company is demonstrating leadership beyond the renewable energy sector — setting new standards for accountability, ethics, and investor trust.

The upcoming November 14 FINRA review date represents a major step toward that vision, symbolizing not just procedural progress, but market empowerment for the company’s growing investor base.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based clean energy development company focused on advancing renewable infrastructure through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development.

The Company’s operations span EV charging networks, solar installations, and energy efficiency projects, each designed to deliver measurable environmental and financial impact under an ESCO model — allowing Green Rain to share in project revenues while avoiding debt exposure or shareholder dilution. Green Rain Energy is committed to accelerating the clean energy transition through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to transparency and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Except as required by law, Green Rain Energy Holdings assumes no obligation to update or revise such statements.

