Desert Mountain Energy Corp. to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference November 13th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (DMEHF), based in New Mexico focused on Natural Gas today announced that Don Mosher, President will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 13th, 2025

DATE: November 13th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 19th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Desert Mountain Energ Corp.

Don Mosher

President/Director

604-617-5448

don@desertmountainenergy.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com