Nigeria Heavy Construction Equipment Industry Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Atlas Copco, Tata Africa, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Komatsu, Deere & Co, and Volvo - Firecast to 2034

The Nigeria heavy construction equipment market was valued at USD 421.67 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 776.79 Million by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period 2025-2034.

This growth is driven by Nigeria's rapidly expanding population and increasing urbanization, which have created a strong demand for infrastructural development, consequently boosting the need for heavy construction equipment across the country.





According to the International Trade Administration, the population in Nigeria is expected to reach 400 million by 2050. This rising number indicates the immense pressure on the existing infrastructure, which is surging the demand for urban facilities, better road networks, and affordable housing plans. With the expanding cities and emerging urban centres projects, the use of heavy construction equipment and machinery like graders, concrete mixers, and excavators is increasing, thereby propelling the Nigeria heavy construction equipment market growth.



Credible sources reveal that the Nigerian construction market is set to grow 3.2% annually through 2026m signalling the consistent need for construction equipment in the region. In addition, the 30-year National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan initiated by the Nigerian government has set the target to boost the national infrastructure stock to 70% GDP by 2043.

Such government initiatives, coupled with private investments in the construction of roads, bridges, ports, and power projects, have created huge demand for heavy machinery such as bulldozers, cranes, and excavators. Moreover, evolving public-private partnerships and equipment financing models further provide more accessibility to heavy construction equipment, in turn, impacting the Nigeria heavy construction market growth.



Local refining capacity expansion projects



Massive investments in expansion of local refining capacity and increased intra-African trade are significantly contributing to the Nigeria heavy construction equipment market expansion. To cite an instance, in April 2025, Afreximbank launched a USD 3 billion Revolving Intra-African Oil Trade Financing Program to support major refinery projects in Africa, including Nigeria's Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries.

Such ongoing refinery upgrades and construction projects are fuelling the use of earthmoving, heavy lifting, and material handling equipment to build and maintain large-scale facilities. Additionally, these projects also stimulate associated infrastructure developments such as pipelines, storage, and transport networks, thereby fuelling market growth.



Rising infrastructure financing and private capital participation



Infrastructure financiers actively encourage private investment in essential infrastructure enabling long-term, risk-mitigated financing for major construction projects. The construction of complex construction projects including industrial zones, transportation corridors, and supply chains is easily facilitated by this funding, which in turn, contributes to the steady demand for heavy equipment like cranes, loaders, and excavators.

Citing a prime example, in 2023, PIDG offered a USD 25 million counter-guarantee to InfraCredit for the Lagos Free Zone's $65.5 million infrastructure bond issuance, in efforts to support its development as Nigeria's largest integrated port-based economic zone. Such initiatives are supporting the Nigeria heavy construction equipment market expansion.



Increasing adoption of sustainable construction methods and technological innovation



The construction sector in Nigeria is inclining towards environmentally friendly and time-efficient technologies which meet the rising infrastructure needs, to achieve the global sustainability targets. Contractors aggressively invest in machinery supporting energy-efficient processes with minimal environmental impact.

This shift has pushed manufacturers to develop specialized heavy construction equipment tailored for green construction practices, thereby complementing the Nigeria heavy construction equipment industry growth. For instance, the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Works and Housing assigned Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (JBN) with the full reconstruction of the 375 km A2 highway using the cold recycling method. By using this eco-friendly and efficient alternative road construction method, JBN will complete the project by 2026.



Capacity building and skill development to support advanced equipment adoption



The rising investment in operator and dealer training programs to improve the effective use, maintenance, and repair process of modern construction machinery. These initiatives improve equipment uptime, efficiency, and success rates of the projects, making construction equipment more accessible and reliable for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Additionally, the local availability of robust expertise amplifies confidence among deals and encourages an increased adoption of technologically advanced machinery, propelling the Nigeria heavy construction equipment market growth. For instance, in January 2025, the Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co. organized a technical training program in Nigeria, which provided practical knowledge of SDLG equipment to the dealers while enhancing skills for infrastructure expansion across Nigeria and West Africa.



Rising housing shortage boosting demand in residential construction



Nigeria is facing a severe housing deficit, which has escalated the need for new construction projects for the development of residential buildings, resulting in the rising demand for heavy construction equipment. According to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, in January 2023, the nation reported a shortage of 28 million units.

The Central Bank of Nigeria stated that funds of a minimum of USD 46.7 billion are needed to address this problem. This urgent need is contributing to the growing demand for heavy equipment such as excavators, concrete mixers, cranes, and material handling systems in large-scale residential construction projects, thus driving progress in the Nigeria heavy construction equipment market growth.

Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the Nigeria heavy construction equipment market are forming collaborations with other notable participants in the market, such as Deere & Company and AB Volvo, all of which largely contribute to the competitive landscape by offering a wide range of machinery and services tailored to the infrastructure and industrial development needs in Nigeria.



To remain competitive, many of these firms are focusing on the integration of technological advancements in fuel-efficient equipment designed to suit the local conditions of the region. By formation of strategic partnerships with local dealers and leasing firms is steadily emerging as a prominent trend that offers flexible financing options for customers. Additionally, the ongoing growing adoption of sustainability trends is highly influencing product development, with a growing focus on cleaner engines and lower-emission machines. Such combined efforts will allow players to strengthen their position in the Nigeria heavy construction equipment industry.



Atlas Copco Group



Headquartered in Nacka, Sweden, and established in 1873, Atlas Copco Group is a global leader in industrial productivity solutions, specializing in compressors, vacuum systems, power tools, and construction equipment. With operations in over 180 countries, the company delivers sustainable products and services for sectors like mining, construction, and manufacturing. It is known for its focus on innovation, energy efficiency, and operational reliability.



Tata Africa Holdings (SA) (Pty) Ltd.



Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, and established in 1977, Tata Africa Holdings is a key arm of the Tata Group in the continent, engaged in sectors such as construction equipment, automotive, engineering, and infrastructure. The company plays a vital role in supporting Africa's industrialization through high-quality machinery, technical services, and strategic partnerships. It operates across multiple countries, addressing local needs with tailored solutions.



Caterpillar Inc



Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USA, and established in 1925, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel engines, and industrial gas turbines. With a strong global presence, the company supports major infrastructure, mining, and energy projects. Its robust product lineup and dealer network enable reliable performance and service across demanding job sites.



CNH Industrial N.V



Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and established in 2013 (following the merger of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global), CNH Industrial is a global powerhouse in agricultural and construction equipment, operating under brands like Case Construction and New Holland. With manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations in over 170 countries, the company offers advanced, efficient machinery for construction, farming, and transportation sectors. It is also focused on sustainable practices and digital innovation.

Other companies operating in the market are Komatsu, Deere & Company and AB Volvo, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $421.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $776.79 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Nigeria





Key Highlights of the Nigeria heavy construction equipment market report:

Historical performance and accurate forecasts through 2034

Insights into product innovations and adoption of sustainable construction machinery

In-depth competitive landscape profiling top domestic and global equipment manufacturers

Regional analysis identifying emerging investment hubs and infrastructure hotspots

Investment-focused outlook supported by verified data and actionable trends

Key Market Trends and Insights:

By application, recycling and waste management is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

By end-use, the infrastructure sector recorded the highest demand and is set to demonstrate the fastest growth at 7.2% CAGR.

By machinery, earth-moving equipment, including excavators and loaders, will continue to witness high demand with ongoing infrastructure projects in the region.

