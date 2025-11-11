2025 “General Managers to Watch” Award Winners Announced by Questex’s Hotel Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces winners of the annual “GMs to Watch” award, showcasing creative, resilient and dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry.
Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater hospitality industry to nominate those who deserve widespread recognition. This year, more than 150 nominations were received, and 28 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements.
The 2025 “GMs to Watch”:
- Zarar Ahmed, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport
- Cheri Anderson, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Spectrum
- Frank Arena, General Manager, Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown
- Laurent Boisdron, General Manager, Sable Hotel at Navy Pier
- Peter Campanini, General Manager, The Wilbur Lititz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
- DeAnna Carlsen, General Manager, La Quinta by Wyndham Morgan Hill
- Dasha Chayka, General Manager, TownePlace Suites Naples by Marriott
- Angelina Convington, General Manager, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa
- Michelle Davis, General Manager, Springhill Suites by Marriott at The Wharf, Orange Beach, AL
- Michael Guleserian, General Manager, Sheraton Commander Hotel
- Nicholas Kuhns, General Manager, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows
- Rebecca Light, General Manager, Aloft Dallas Love Field & Element Dallas Love Field
- Dale MacPhee, General Manager, Conrad Washington, DC
- Stephanie Maldonado, General Manager, La Casa de la Playa
- Liza Monagle, General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton - Atlantic City Egg Harbor
- Sonesh Mool, General Manager, Marriott Beverly Hills
- Fungai Muzunze, General Manager, The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, Autograph Collection
- Leydi Naranjo, General Manager, The Buckingham Hotel
- Michael O'Shaughnessy, General Manager, The Alida, Savannah
- Barbara Readey, General Manager, The Don CeSar
- Norma Robinson, General Manager, Blossom Hotel Houston
- Cheyenne Seres-Rodriguez, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Historic AlbuquerqueOldtown/TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Oldtown
- Talha Shabbir, General Manager, Embassy Suites Houston – Energy Corridor
- Awet Sium, General Manager, Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa
- Kenan Tekin, General Manager, Sheraton Gateway at Los Angeles International Airport
- Kelly Thoele, General Manager, Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Evgenia Williamson, General Manager, Amara Resort and Spa
- Frederic Zemmour, General Manager, L'Ermitage Beverly Hills
“General managers are the backbone of a thriving hospitality operation—leaders who elevate experiences, inspire teams and drive performance. Hotel Management proudly congratulates the 2025 GMs to Watch—exceptional visionaries shaping the future of hospitality,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Executive Editor, Hospitality Group, Questex.
The 2025 GMs to Watch winers are featured online and in the November/December issue of Hotel Management. Click here to see the winners.
