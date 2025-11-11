2025 “General Managers to Watch” Award Winners Announced by Questex’s Hotel Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces winners of the annual “GMs to Watch” award, showcasing creative, resilient and dynamic leaders in the hospitality industry.

Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater hospitality industry to nominate those who deserve widespread recognition. This year, more than 150 nominations were received, and 28 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements.

The 2025 “GMs to Watch”:

Zarar Ahmed, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport

Cheri Anderson, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn Spectrum

Frank Arena, General Manager, Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown

Laurent Boisdron, General Manager, Sable Hotel at Navy Pier

Peter Campanini, General Manager, The Wilbur Lititz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

DeAnna Carlsen, General Manager, La Quinta by Wyndham Morgan Hill

Dasha Chayka, General Manager, TownePlace Suites Naples by Marriott

Angelina Convington, General Manager, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Michelle Davis, General Manager, Springhill Suites by Marriott at The Wharf, Orange Beach, AL

Michael Guleserian, General Manager, Sheraton Commander Hotel

Nicholas Kuhns, General Manager, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Rebecca Light, General Manager, Aloft Dallas Love Field & Element Dallas Love Field

Dale MacPhee, General Manager, Conrad Washington, DC

Stephanie Maldonado, General Manager, La Casa de la Playa

Liza Monagle, General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton - Atlantic City Egg Harbor

Sonesh Mool, General Manager, Marriott Beverly Hills

Fungai Muzunze, General Manager, The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, Autograph Collection

Leydi Naranjo, General Manager, The Buckingham Hotel

Michael O'Shaughnessy, General Manager, The Alida, Savannah

Barbara Readey, General Manager, The Don CeSar

Norma Robinson, General Manager, Blossom Hotel Houston

Cheyenne Seres-Rodriguez, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Historic AlbuquerqueOldtown/TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Oldtown

Talha Shabbir, General Manager, Embassy Suites Houston – Energy Corridor

Awet Sium, General Manager, Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa

Kenan Tekin, General Manager, Sheraton Gateway at Los Angeles International Airport

Kelly Thoele, General Manager, Disney's All-Star Sports Resort

Evgenia Williamson, General Manager, Amara Resort and Spa

Frederic Zemmour, General Manager, L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

“General managers are the backbone of a thriving hospitality operation—leaders who elevate experiences, inspire teams and drive performance. Hotel Management proudly congratulates the 2025 GMs to Watch—exceptional visionaries shaping the future of hospitality,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Executive Editor, Hospitality Group, Questex.

The 2025 GMs to Watch winers are featured online and in the November/December issue of Hotel Management. Click here to see the winners.

