Karbon Appoints Brooke Brockman as CMO to Lead Global Brand Growth and AI Innovation for Accounting Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in AI-driven accounting practice management software, today announced the appointment of Brooke Brockman as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Brockman will lead Karbon’s global marketing and brand strategy as the company continues to expand its capabilities, audience, and influence across the accounting profession.

Brockman joins Karbon with more than 15 years of experience driving growth and customer engagement for leading SaaS brands. Most recently, she served as CMO at Buildertrend, where she helped scale the company’s marketing function, strengthened customer loyalty, and positioned the brand as an industry standout. Prior to Buildertrend, Brockman led multi-channel campaigns and lifecycle marketing at advertising agencies, and held revenue-focused roles at Fortune 500 companies including Target and UPS. Additionally, Brockman was named one of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Software for 2024 by The Software Report.

“Brooke is a proven leader who knows how to build trusted brands grounded in customer impact,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “Her experience and perspective will help us share Karbon’s story with even greater reach as we continue to lead the profession forward through AI-driven innovation, automation, and connected firm intelligence.”

In her role, Brockman will focus on deepening market presence, amplifying customer advocacy, and evolving the Karbon brand to reflect the company’s leadership in driving AI adoption in the profession for smarter operations.

“Karbon has redefined what’s possible for accounting firms by combining innovation with a deep understanding of how teams actually work,” said Brockman. “I’m thrilled to help amplify that story and support the customers and partners shaping the next chapter of the profession.”

Brockman's appointment follows Karbon's recent acquisition of AI-powered advisory platform Aider and underscores the company’s ongoing investment in leadership, innovation, and customer success, driving the next generation of AI-powered, modern accounting firms worldwide.

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in AI-powered practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 40 countries with employees across the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.

