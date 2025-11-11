Precision Optics Announces Product Development Agreement to Develop Custom High-End Borescope for Jet Engines

GARDNER, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, today announced the receipt of a product development order to design and build a next generation borescope system to be used to inspect the inside of jet engines from a large aerospace and defense company.

The system involves the development of a high-end, small-diameter borescope designed in multiple configurations to measure critical components inside jet engines in the field. It will deliver greater-than-1080p HD resolution performance and is engineered to withstand the extreme environmental conditions found within advanced jet engines.

The initial $678,000 development order was received following an extensive assessment by the customer including an onsite supplier evaluation day where POC was evaluated against three other potential supplier finalists.

“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this important order for a high-end borescope used in jet engine inspection,” commented Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics. “This win represents another strong validation of the growing opportunities we are seeing across the Defense and Aerospace sectors. Our ability to deliver the entire image train—from advanced optical design to precision mechanical engineering and fully integrated electronic systems—continues to differentiate us in a market that demands uncompromising performance and reliability.”

“We believe that our proven capabilities, demonstrated through the Unity platform and a series of successful products already deployed, played a meaningful role in securing this order. Our team passed through a rigorous and highly competitive supplier evaluation process, and we are proud to have emerged as the chosen partner. This achievement reflects the dedication, expertise, and innovation of POC, and positions us well for additional opportunities in the future.”

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

