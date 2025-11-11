Myriad Genetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.

Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at 1:20 pm ET. The 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET.

The presentations will be available through live audio webcast links in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Kate Schraml

(224) 875-4493

PR@myriad.com