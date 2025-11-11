Derivitec has won the mandate to service First New York’s risk reporting requirements

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First New York, one of New York’s leading proprietary multi-strategy investment firms, has selected Derivitec’s Risk Portal product for its risk reporting and analysis requirements.

Derivitec’s real time risk monitoring is the comprehensive framework First New York was seeking. Derivitec seamlessly integrates into First New York’s technology stack, offering sophisticated analytics critical to their decision making. Immediate alerts enable rapid responses to market events, exposures, and reporting.

Derivitec’s Risk Portal allows clients to access industrial standard risk reporting software directly through the web, with zero installation overhead, and has been servicing the complex risk analysis and reporting requirements of the buy side for over a decade, supporting a wide variety of clients from global macro to multi-strategy firms in APAC, EMEA and North America.

As the Derivitec offering and client scope has expanded, so too has its integrations with some of the world’s largest portfolio management and order management systems. Derivitec was able to leverage First New York’s existing order management platform to ensure perfect alignment between the positions of the firm and the risk computed on them. First New York was able to extend its risk capabilities to the full suite of Derivitec risk reports, from shock analysis to historical value-at-risk, with no impact to its operational processes. With live market data integration provided alongside live position integration, First New York can now drill down into its risks to the lowest level of granularity at any time of the day, with unlimited extension to any type of risk report they may wish to look at in the future.

Fred DiMaria, Chief Risk Officer at First New York, comments:

“Derivitec’s experienced hands-on staff and strong leadership, coupled with clear responsibilities and definite decision making, gave me the absolute confidence selecting George and his team.”

George Kaye, CEO and founder of Derivitec, comments: “Working with First New York has been a fantastic experience. Not only were we able to satisfy the risk requirements of a great New York investment firm, but in so doing we have been able to add another leading OMS integration to our suite, further extending its applicability to the overall fund market. We are deeply grateful to First New York for their rapid and effective collaboration in this project and look forward to many similar projects to come.”

About Derivitec

Derivitec Ltd is a privately owned, UK based independent software vendor specialising in high performance, cost effective analytics for the derivatives industry. Founded in Dec 2011, the company have been working intensively on cloud based solutions for risk and portfolio management.

The Derivitec Risk Portal has been designed to allow users to start analysing risk on their derivatives portfolios in a matter of minutes. With industrial standard models and sanitised market data as standard, customers can focus on the business of business, while we concentrate on the business of risk.

derivitec.com

Contact: george.kaye@derivitec.com