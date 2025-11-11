Trawick International Wins International Travel & Health Insurer of the Year at the 2025 ITIJ Awards

VENICE, Italy, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a global leader in travel insurance and international health solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named International Travel & Health Insurer of the Year at the 2025 ITIJ Awards — one of the industry’s most prestigious global honors.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement across innovation, service excellence, claims handling, partnerships, and customer experience. Trawick International was selected from a competitive field of insurers representing every corner of the international travel and global mobility market.

“Winning this award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team,” said Daryl Trawick, Founder & CEO of Trawick International. “Our focus has always been to take care of customers when they need it most — anytime, anywhere. This award proves that our commitment is resonating globally.”

During the past year, Trawick International has accelerated international expansion and delivered several industry-first innovations, including:

New global product launches across North America, LATAM, and EMEAA

Enhanced customer experience through streamlined claims and multilingual 24/7 support

Strategic investment in partnerships that expand access to care and traveler services

Traveler Lounge Pass and Runway Health — unique non-insurance service benefits adding more value to trip protection

“This recognition reflects our team’s relentless focus on going above and beyond to do the right thing for our customers and partners,” said Claire Hargreaves, Managing Director, EMEAA. “Globally we’ve strengthened broker relationships, expanded capacity, and delivered new products that are easier to understand to meet demographics that are underrepresented. …And we’re just getting started.”

David Capote, LATAM President, added: “Our expansion throughout Latin America has centered on one goal: offering innovative IPMI products that have accessible and sustainable pricing combined with best of class service. I’m proud that we are building a responsible and long-term solution for agents and clients throughout the region. The best is yet to come!”

The ITIJ Awards are presented annually and judged by an independent panel of industry experts. With finalists including multinational carriers and global medical assistance organizations, this win cements Trawick International as a global leader shaping the future of travel and international health insurance.

About Trawick International

Trawick International is a globally recognized provider of travel insurance, international health insurance, and assistance services. Founded in 1998, the company offers a wide range of innovative travel protection solutions to individuals, corporate clients, students, and organizations around the world. With service centers and partnerships across multiple continents, Trawick delivers round-the-clock support and world-class care — wherever travel takes you.

Learn more at: https://www.trawickinternational.com and https://trawickholdings.com/

