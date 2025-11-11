Momcozy Ranked No. 1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand Worldwide, According to Grand View Research

New York, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the global leader in Cozy Tech innovation, has been recognized as the No. 1 wearable breast pump brand worldwide, according to Grand View Research — a San Francisco-based market research and consulting firm that provides industry insights for global enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies.

The ranking underscores Momcozy’s Mom-First vision that uses thoughtful design and innovation to make every stage of motherhood a little cozier.





Market Leadership Driven by Cozy Tech Innovation





According to Grand View Research’s “Wearable Breast Pump Market Estimates & Trend Analysis (2018–2030)” report, Momcozy captured 19.32% of the global wearable breast pump market in 2024, leading across both online and offline sales channels. Regionally, the brand also ranked first in North America (22.21%) and Europe (20.2%), the two most developed markets for wearable breast pumps.

The global market was valued at USD 596.37 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 975.47 million by 2030, driven by the increasing number of working mothers, rising breastfeeding awareness, and growing demand for discreet, comfort-centric devices — a space where Momcozy’s Cozy Tech design has set a new standard.

At the heart of Momcozy’s success is Cozy Tech — a Mom-First approach that blends thoughtful engineering with empathy to redefine how mothers experience care and comfort. From the Ergonest Maternity Support Belt, winner of the 2025 Kind + Jugend Innovation Award, to its trusted M5 and M9 wearable pumps, Momcozy continues to pioneer innovations that let mothers express freely, move confidently, and rest more comfortably.

“This recognition from Grand View Research reinforces our mission to make every aspect of motherhood cozier through thoughtful technology,” said Alan Cawley, Vice President of Sales at Momcozy. “We’ll continue innovating for mothers — creating smarter, more comfortable solutions that make their daily lives easier.”

Trust of 4.5 Million Mothers

For Momcozy, success has never been about sales figures — it’s about the 4.5 million mothers who’ve chosen to trust the brand. As Black Friday approaches, with countless deals competing for attention, Momcozy offers something different: confidence in every choice a mother makes.

Rather than blending into the sea of seasonal promotions, Momcozy stays true to what it’s known for — products that combine comfort, reliability, and thoughtful design. From November 20 through December 1, shoppers can enjoy the lowest prices of the year — up to 50% off on momcozy.com and up to 30% off on Amazon . Each offer reaffirms Momcozy’s mission to make motherhood cozier and more supported — not through impulse, but through trust.





“Being ranked No. 1 isn’t our goal — it’s the honor mothers have given us through their trust,” said Alan Cawley, Vice President of Sales at Momcozy. “Every milestone we reach belongs as much to our community as it does to us, and this season, we simply want to say thank you.”





About Momcozy





Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand — has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.





*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

*Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.







