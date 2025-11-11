Healios K.K. to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALIOS K.K. (“Healios”) is pleased to announce that Richard Kincaid, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London as follows:

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 4:00pm GMT / 11am ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff332/4593/1536879

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with Healios, please contact your Jefferies representative at londonhealthcareconf@jefferies.com .

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Healios website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Healios:

HEALIOS K.K. is Japan’s leading clinical stage biotechnology company harnessing the potential of stem cells for regenerative medicine. It aims to offer new therapies for patients suffering from diseases without effective treatment options. Healios is a pioneer in the development of regenerative medicines in Japan and owns proprietary, global platforms utilizing both somatic stem cells and iPS cells. In the somatic stem cell field, Healios is developing MultiStem® (HLCM051), a proprietary cell product comprised of multipotent adult progenitor cells (“MAPCs”) derived from the bone marrow of healthy adult donors. MultiStem has been shown to exhibit powerful anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties with applicability in a range of disease states, has been tested in hundreds of patients in late stage clinical trials, is manufactured consistently at scale in 3D bioreactors, and has demonstrated both safety and suggested efficacy in hundreds of patients across multiple indications. Healios is seeking to advance MultiStem on a global basis for ARDS, trauma, and ischemic stroke. In the iPSC regenerative medicine field, Healios has developed HLCN061, a next generation NK cell treatment for solid tumors that has been functionally enhanced through gene-editing. These cells have demonstrated robust anti-tumor efficacy in animal models, benefit from a scalable 3D bioreactor manufacturing process, and are currently being prepared for initial human testing in collaboration with Akatsuki Therapeutics. The company has also established a proprietary, gene-edited “universal donor” induced pluripotent stem cell line to develop next generation regenerative treatments in immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, liver diseases, and other areas of severe unmet medical need. Healios was established in 2011 and has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 2015 (TSE Growth: 4593).

https://www.healios.co.jp/en

Company Name: HEALIOS K.K. Representative: Hardy TS Kagimoto, Chairman & CEO (TSE Growth Code: 4593)

