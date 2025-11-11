Kinetic Marketing Communications Debuts Service to Help Business Leaders Effectively Integrate AI Into Marketing and Sales Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic Marketing Communications, LLC , a women-owned marketing communications agency and on-demand marketing talent firm, today announced the launch of its Strategic Marketing AI Framework , a consulting program that helps marketing and sales teams move beyond AI experimentation to practical, results-driven adoption. The framework provides organizations with a clear, customized path to integrate artificial intelligence into their marketing operations, enabling teams to work smarter, move faster and measure impact with greater precision.

“Other areas of business are adopting AI aggressively, and if marketers don’t have a seat at the table, they risk being cut out of the conversation,” said Katie Gray, founder and principal at Kinetic. “Our framework helps marketing teams adopt AI and articulate its impact in a way the C-suite understands, connecting creativity, data and results to the bottom line.”





According to the 2025 State of Marketing AI Report from the Marketing AI Institute, 60% of marketing teams are piloting or scaling AI, yet only 25% have a defined roadmap or strategy in place. Delivered in partnership with one of Kinetic’s certified AI business transformation strategists, the program helps leaders bridge that gap with solutions tailored to their organizations.

“Marketing teams are under increasing pressure from leadership to bring AI into their daily workflows, but knowing which tools to use or how to integrate them effectively can be overwhelming,” said Meagan Sweigart, principal at Kinetic Marketing Communications. “That’s exactly why we developed this offering: to help teams apply AI with purpose and align its efficiencies with people, systems and strategies.”

Kinetic’s Strategic AI Marketing Framework builds on that goal, giving organizations a clear structure for operationalizing AI through several key capabilities:

Aligns marketing and sales: Ties marketing activity directly to revenue by unifying CRM and automation data, improving lead quality, pipeline growth and retention.



Ties marketing activity directly to revenue by unifying CRM and automation data, improving lead quality, pipeline growth and retention. Unifies data and reporting: Consolidates CRM, analytics, and campaign metrics into a single, reliable source of truth, enhancing data accuracy, visibility and decision-making speed.



Consolidates CRM, analytics, and campaign metrics into a single, reliable source of truth, enhancing data accuracy, visibility and decision-making speed. Integrates systems and workflows: Connects tools and automates processes, enabling cross-functional teams to collaborate more efficiently, eliminate redundancies and expedite work from idea to execution.



Connects tools and automates processes, enabling cross-functional teams to collaborate more efficiently, eliminate redundancies and expedite work from idea to execution. AI-powered content creation: Uses generative AI and custom workflows to produce high-quality content faster and respond to market shifts in real time.



Uses generative AI and custom workflows to produce high-quality content faster and respond to market shifts in real time. AI enablement and leadership: Equips teams to use AI confidently and responsibly, turning adoption into innovation and competitive advantage.





Unlike many technology-first approaches, Kinetic’s process starts with understanding an organization’s culture, business goals and operational challenges before recommending tools or workflows. The result is a practical roadmap that helps teams make informed, sustainable decisions about where AI can drive the most significant business value.

To learn more about the new service, visit https://www.kineticcomms.com/ .

