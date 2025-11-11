SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 diamond drilling at the high-priority Trapper Zone on its 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron ("Ti-V-Fe") Project located near Cartwright, Labrador. This marks a significant milestone in advancing the Trapper Zone toward a maiden indicated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), building on the successful maiden drill program completed earlier this year at the adjacent Hawkeye Zone.

Highlights

Drilling Underway : Phase 1 of the 2025-2026 program has officially begun with the first hole spudded with a Duralite 800 diamond drill, targeting the main oxide layer along the 3.3 km continuous magnetic anomaly identified through regional aeromagnetic surveys and ground geophysical follow-up.

: Phase 1 of the 2025-2026 program has officially begun with the first hole spudded with a Duralite 800 diamond drill, targeting the main oxide layer along the 3.3 km continuous magnetic anomaly identified through regional aeromagnetic surveys and ground geophysical follow-up. Program Scope : Up to 15,000 metres of NQ-diameter diamond drilling planned across approximately 25-30 holes, with an average depth of 250-300 metres per hole, focused on delineating the rhythmic oxide layering of vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization along the Trapper Zone's strike length.

: Up to 15,000 metres of NQ-diameter diamond drilling planned across approximately 25-30 holes, with an average depth of 250-300 metres per hole, focused on delineating the rhythmic oxide layering of vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization along the Trapper Zone's strike length. Proven Contractor : Gladiator Drilling Inc., the same experienced team that successfully executed SAGA's 2025 maiden program at the Hawkeye Zone—intersecting notable TiO₂, V 2 O 5 and Fe₂O₃ grades—has been retained to ensure efficient operations for this robust program.

: Gladiator Drilling Inc., the same experienced team that successfully executed SAGA's 2025 maiden program at the Hawkeye Zone—intersecting notable TiO₂, V O and Fe₂O₃ grades—has been retained to ensure efficient operations for this robust program. Target Generation : Drill targets refined from integrated geophysical surveys; (magnetic & VLF), geochemical soil and rock sampling, and structural mapping data, highlighting a thick VTM layer running through the zone with potential for high-grade titanium, vanadium, and iron endowments comparable to global analogs like China’s Panzhihua deposit.

: Drill targets refined from integrated geophysical surveys; (magnetic & VLF), geochemical soil and rock sampling, and structural mapping data, highlighting a thick VTM layer running through the zone with potential for high-grade titanium, vanadium, and iron endowments comparable to global analogs like China’s Panzhihua deposit. Strategic Focus: Initial holes will test both North and South sections of the Trapper Zone to constrain grade, width, and structural continuity, informing a maiden MRE expected in H2 2026 and supporting preliminary metallurgical test work.







Figure 1: Gladiator Drilling’s Duralite 800 diamond drill shack setup in the Trapper Zone at the Radar Project.

Drill Program Details

Drilling at Trapper will employ oriented NQ core (47.6 mm diameter) to capture detailed structural data, including specialized survey tools from IMDEX to collect structural geology information. The program prioritizes 100-meter spaced section drilling across the high magnetic anomalies from the 2025 summer field program.

Trapper Zone Hole 1 (Azimuth 38°, Dip -45°): Initial 250-meter hole testing the central oxide layer concentrated through the nose of the fold in the northern section of the Trapper zone.

Subsequent Holes : Section drilling will expand section across and along strike in Trapper North before moving to Trapper South; where Saga will target a wide drill section across the multi magnetic linear trends as expressed by magnetics.

: Section drilling will expand section across and along strike in Trapper North before moving to Trapper South; where Saga will target a wide drill section across the multi magnetic linear trends as expressed by magnetics. Phased Approach: Phase 1 (1,500-2,500 meters) focuses on at least two definitive sections; one in Trapper North and the other in Trapper South before winter break, with Phase 2 resuming in Q1 2026 to cover the full extent.

All cores will assay for major element oxides by lithium metaborate–tetraborate fusion followed by X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (LiBO₂–Li₂B₄O₇ fusion–XRF finish) to better test the distribution of vanadiferous titanomagnetite and ilmenite.





Figure 2: Radar Project, Trapper Zone: shown is a 3+ km Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) anomaly from the 2025 ground survey and the inferred oxide layering trend. The Trapper Trail (in black) will be the target of the planned 15,000 m diamond drilling program aimed at establishing Saga’s maiden mineral resource estimation.

Drill Program Objectives:

The Phase 1 Trapper Zone drill campaign will target:

Grade continuity across a 3 km strike length.

Oxide layering widths and continuity to true depths of about 200 metres.

Integration of structural insights from trenching and drilling into collar orientation and drill design.

Initial drilling of 1,500-2,500 m in 6-10 holes, each about 250 m in depth will be completed before the December break.

Test both the North and South sections of the Trapper zone prior to the break in order to fully grasp grade, width and structure prior to initiating the detailed grid and drill sections in 2026 for the purposes of a mineral resource estimate.

Drilling will be complemented by metallurgical sampling through the winter, with core from both the Hawkeye and Trapper zones undergoing detailed metallurgical testing.





Figure 3: Radar Project’s prospective oxide layering zone extends for an inferred 20 km strike length, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (~160 km²), a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.

Vanadiferous titanomagnetite (“VTM”) mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe–Ti–V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.

"There is a resounding positive energy flowing through the team, as the geologist, technicians and drillers have all worked tirelessly to commence drilling today. Leveraging the proven success of our Hawkeye program and Gladiator's expertise, everyone on site knows the significance and the potential to unlock this incredible VTM opportunity," commented Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals. "The 3.3 km magnetic anomaly at Trapper mirrors the scale and geology of major deposits worldwide, and with critical minerals demand surging amid green energy transitions and domestic supply security rises—this program positions SAGA to deliver transformative results. Our systematic approach, from expert target refinement to integrated geophysics, has de-risked the zone for rapid resource definition and positions us for partnerships in Labrador's mining renaissance."





Figure 4: SAGA’s geologist, Dylan McKeen, reviewing core from the Radar Project’s Hawkeye zone drilled earlier in 2025 as Gladiator’s begins drilling core from the Trapper zone.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio that spans key commodities crucial for the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in critical mineral security.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the exploration of the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

