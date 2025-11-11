Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Throughout the Valley Unite to Donate $25,000 to Phoenix Children’s Water Safety Program

Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School and nine of its Arizona locations donated $25,000 to Phoenix Children’s in support of the hospital’s water safety program. This marks the third consecutive year of partnership between Aqua-Tots and Phoenix Children’s, a collaboration rooted in a shared mission to protect children, empower families and prevent drowning in Arizona communities.



This year, the partnership took on a new format through a statewide donation drive held across nine Arizona Aqua-Tots locations. For the first time, local schools in Ahwatukee, Central Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, North Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Queen Creek participated in fundraising efforts within their communities, with Aqua-Tots Headquarters matching every dollar raised. Their collective efforts directly support Phoenix Children’s water safety program, which is particularly vital in Arizona, where drowning remains a leading cause of injury-related death among young children.



“Seeing our local teams rally around such a meaningful cause has been inspiring,” said Heather Preston, director of Aqua-Tots Cares. “At Aqua-Tots, we believe in using our platform to make a difference beyond the pool. Partnering with Phoenix Children’s allows us to extend our mission of saving lives through swim education and water safety awareness to families who need it most.”



The matched-donation approach fostered a powerful sense of teamwork, connecting staff, families and communities under one shared goal: to make Arizona safer for every child around water.



“We’re so grateful for Aqua-Tots’ continued partnership and their passion for child safety,” said Alissa Parten, corporate development officer at Phoenix Children’s. “These funds will go directly toward supporting our water safety outreach and prevention programs, helping us reach more families with the education and resources they need to keep their children safe.”



Aqua-Tots’ community outreach program, Aqua-Tots Cares, takes on initiatives like this throughout the year, empowering the global brand to give back to communities. From supporting foster care organizations to providing swim scholarships, Aqua-Tots Cares reflects the company’s belief that every child deserves the opportunity to grow up safe, strong and confident.

“While Aqua-Tots has grown to 175 swim schools around the world, our roots are right here in Mesa,” said Ron Sciarro, co-founder of Aqua-Tots. “Giving back to the community that started it all is at the heart of what we do. Initiatives like this show that when we come together, we’re doing more than teaching kids to swim—we’re helping families thrive.”

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 175 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachment