Rover Completes Acquisition of Mad Paws

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover , the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Mad Paws, the leading online pet care marketplace in Australia. Resulting from the close of the transaction Rover is acquiring 100% of the shares on issue in Mad Paws, by way of scheme of arrangement. The transaction was previously announced on July 21, 2025. The scheme of arrangement became effective on November 3, 2025 following approval from Mad Paws shareholders and the Supreme Court of New South Wales. With the completion of the acquisition, Mad Paws shareholders have been sent consideration of A$0.14 cash for each Mad Paws share held at the scheme record date.

Mad Paws shares were suspended from trading on November 3, 2025 and Mad Paws intends to make an application to remove Mad Paws from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange with effect on and from close of trading on November 12, 2025 (AEST).

With a pet market worth approximately A$30 billion, Australia represents a significant market opportunity for Rover beyond North America and Europe. The Mad Paws platform has scaled its business over the last 11 years, currently supporting over 300,000 active pet parents and 70,000 registered pet care providers throughout Australia, facilitating over 400,000 transactions in 2024. It is intended that Mad Paws will continue to operate as its own brand based in Sydney, Australia, led by Justus Hammer, Group CEO, Executive Director and Co-founder of Mad Paws.

“The closing of this transaction represents a significant milestone in Rover’s journey, allowing us to see and serve the unique needs of pets in a new continent,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Rover. “We’re delighted to reach Australian pet parents for the first time, continuing our mission of making it possible for everyone to experience the unconditional love of a pet.”

“Brent and the Rover team have built a remarkable culture and marketplace,” said Justus Hammer, Group CEO, Executive Director and Co-founder of Mad Paws. “We’re thrilled to officially embark on this partnership and ensure pet parents throughout Australia have access to reliable, trustworthy pet care whenever they need it.”

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer acted as legal counsel to Rover. Talbot Sayer acted as legal counsel to Mad Paws, and Highbury Partnership acted as financial advisor to Mad Paws.

