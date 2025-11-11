Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Quanex Building Products Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quanex Building Products Corporation, (“Quanex” or the "Company") (NYSE: NX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between December 12, 2024 and September 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Quanex investors have until November 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/quanex-building-products-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On September 4, 2025, Quanex issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Quanex issued non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.69, missing consensus estimates by $0.15. The press release quoted Quanex’s Chief Executive Officer as stating that “[a] significant amount of work had to be done to re-segment the business,” as well as describing “macroeconomic uncertainty and low consumer confidence, as well as operational issues related to the legacy Tyman window and door hardware business in Mexico” as “challenges for us in our third quarter[.]” On this news, Quanex’s stock price fell $2.73 per share, or 13.06%, to close at $18.18 per share on September 5, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

