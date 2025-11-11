PRIDE Industries Named a Military Friendly® Employer for 2026

Roseville, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been named a 2026 military-friendly employer by Military Friendly®, a national organization that measures corporate commitment to the military community. This designation was given in recognition of the services and programs that PRIDE Industries offers to benefit military veterans, as well as spouses of veterans and active military personnel.

“At PRIDE Industries, we’re honored to employ so many veterans and to support others in transitioning to meaningful civilian careers,” said Tim Young, Chief Human Resources Officer and military veteran. “This designation affirms our commitment to helping veterans and military families thrive by leveraging the valuable skills they developed in service to our country.”

The Military Friendly® Employers designation is awarded based on a rigorous evaluation of public data and proprietary survey responses. More than 1,200 companies participated in the 2026 Military Friendly® survey, which assesses organizations on key metrics such as recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of military-affiliated employees.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Partnerships at Military Friendly®. “We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom.”

The methodology, criteria, and weightings were developed by VIQTORY, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council—an independent group of leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings combine survey scores with performance benchmarks to identify companies that go above and beyond in creating meaningful career opportunities for veterans.

PRIDE Industries offers several employment resources for veterans, including its one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE Employment Helpline [(844) 426-2253], a veterans employee resource group (ERG), and a Military Skills Translator tool that helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries can help veterans access paid internships, as well as mentoring and training programs. And to help other companies increase their hiring of diverse candidates, including military veterans, the company provides recruiting services. In July, on National Hire a Veteran Day, PRIDE Industries held veteran hiring events at four locations across the country.

“At PRIDE Industries, we believe that hiring veterans is not just the right thing to do—it’s a smart business decision,” added Young. “Their leadership, discipline, and problem-solving skills strengthen our workforce and enrich our company culture.”

PRIDE Industries will be featured in the 2026 Military Friendly® Employers list, published in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on https://www.militaryfriendly.com.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/