New Leaders to Take Office During the 2025 ASDS Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to announce the results for its 2025 Election. ASDS members voted for the Office of Vice President and Board of Directors, and the current ASDS Board appointed a new Secretary.

New leadership terms begin at the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Nov. 15 at the ASDS Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, during which outgoing President M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, will share the successes of the past year. Members elected to serve as officers and directors of the Society shall serve in the same office of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA ) for the same tenure.

2025-26 Officers:

President — Kavita Mariwalla, MD

President-Elect — Deirdre Hooper, MD

Vice President — Eric F. Bernstein, MD, MSE

Secretary — Nazanin Saedi, MD

Treasurer — Anna Bar, MD

Immediate Past President — M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA

Office of Vice President

The Vice President will ascend to President-Elect in 2026-27 and to President in 2027-28.

Eric F. Bernstein, MD, MSE, Ardmore, Pennsylvania — “The duty of the ASDS Vice President entails advancing the membership’s agenda, which is focused on improving the care of our patients, advancing the field of dermatologic surgery, advocating for our specialty, increasing membership and adding to the fiscal health of ASDS. Change provides challenges and opportunities, and increasing competition and scope creep necessitate that we fight hard to preserve and advance ASDS. Mining the skills of our fantastic members to strengthen the Society starts with outreach to understand what the membership wants, which I thoroughly enjoy.

I love ASDS and the myriad services it provides its members. ASDS is the strongest advocacy group for dermatologic surgeons, fighting to keep our specialty strong through ASDSA efforts at the state and national level. Education is the bedrock of ASDS; the numerous programs to educate our members and the public get widespread attention, and our membership can help to expand this outreach. My experience assisting with the development of educational programming, as well as membership and industry recruitment, can contribute to advancing these strategic goals of ASDS/A.

I hope to further contribute to the education, advocacy, membership and also the fun offered by ASDS, and I promise to make myself available to speak with our membership and learn what is important to them.”

Office of Secretary

The Secretary is appointed by the Board of Directors and will serve a three-year term from 2025-28.

Nazanin Saedi, MD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — “Since residency, I have seen firsthand how strong governance powers everything ASDS/A does: education, advocacy, patient safety and practice sustainability. My Board service and leadership roles have prepared me for the Secretary role: maintaining accurate records, ensuring proper notice and administration of meetings and translating decisions into clear, timely communication for members. I believe we must continue to advocate for our profession, expertise and members as we face many threats that can impact our future. My experience and dedication to this organization makes me well-suited to uphold the crucial role of Secretary, ensuring the continued growth and success of ASDS.”

Board of Directors

The new members of the Board of Directors will serve a three-year term from 2025-28.

Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, Bethesda, Maryland — “As the preeminent organization of all procedural dermatologists, ASDS strives to advance its members’ development as clinicians, researchers and educators. Whether a Mohs surgeon, dermatologic laser surgeon or cosmetic surgeon (or all three!), ASDS is the common bond that unites all surgical dermatologists together. It must continue to embrace the various surgical interests of its membership and remain committed to developing and supporting innovative methods of educating our membership, supporting research, protecting our interests and publicly advocating for our specialty. ASDS is a vibrant, diverse group of outstanding physicians who embrace advanced techniques and technology. Our unity is our strength; we benefit from accessible leadership that actively engages the membership and fosters relationships with industry partners to advance our specialty. I will draw upon my past leadership experiences and serve with the commitment, passion and dedication that this role deserves. I am deeply grateful to contribute to our distinguished Society.”

Stanislav N. Tolkachjov, MD, Lewisville, Texas — “ASDS has always been a great resource for residents and early career dermatologists. This younger membership needs early engagement; however, we must expand the focus from what they can gain to how they can help ASDS continue to grow its quality and reach. I will work with diverse members who want to create a circuit of local meetings, allowing passionate, charismatic members to volunteer in select cities to engage young physicians who, in turn, pay it forward once established. While procedural dermatology has been in growing demand, with inflation, industry has tightened their belts when it comes to donations to organizations. External financial pressures will impact the Society’s ability to grow membership, promote the educational reach of our traveling mentorships and regional teaching sessions and provide PR opportunities. As a BOD member, I will try to better harness the collective business and organization experiences of the entire membership to promote creative ways of sustainably funding these programs. This all depends on the membership but starts with the Board of Directors, on which I will serve with devotion, collaboration, continuous improvement and unwavering effort.”

Jill S. Waibel, MD, Miami, Florida — “I’ve seen firsthand how vital ASDS is to our specialty — not just in protecting our ability to care for patients, but in connecting and empowering us as a professional community. There are real challenges ahead. Reimbursement for procedural dermatology continues to face downward pressure despite the complexity, skill and value we bring to patient care. As more non-physician providers become involved in offering procedural services, it’s essential that we work together to ensure that patients receive safe, high-quality care from appropriately trained professionals. I believe ASDS/A is uniquely positioned to continue leading the charge for fair reimbursement and scope of practice — advocating for physician-led care while equipping its members with the tools, education and support they need to navigate these evolving dynamics in their communities. What excites me most about ASDS is that we are a community of innovators, educators and leaders — and I believe we have the opportunity to invest even more in mentorship, education and collaboration across all stages of our careers. I am honored to help foster that unity and help shape the future of our specialty together.”

Resident Representative to the Boards of Directors

The appointed Resident Representative will serve a two-year term from 2025-27, providing input and guidance related to expanding outreach and services to dermatology residents. The Board of Directors will choose this member at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The complete 2025-26 ASDS/ASDSA Boards of Directors can be viewed at asds.net/Board-of-Directors .

