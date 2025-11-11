Gainwell Technologies Named One of America’s Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, is proud to announce that it has been named to the prestigious Forbes “America’s Best Employers for Veterans” list for 2025, climbing 20 spots from last year–a reflection of the supportive environment it fosters for veterans across the organization.

The Forbes ranking highlights the meaningful impact of the company’s veteran-focused initiatives and workplace culture. Compiled in partnership with Statista, the list was derived from a survey of over 17,000 U.S. veterans working at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants rated employers on criteria such as work atmosphere, salary and benefits, career advancement programs and initiatives tailored to veterans.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes for our commitment to veterans,” said Jessica Finn, Chief People Officer of Gainwell Technologies. “Veterans bring unmatched leadership, resilience, and integrity to our teams. We’re proud to support their transition and growth through meaningful careers.”

Gainwell is especially proud of its veteran-support initiatives, which include:

Veteran Employee Resource Group (VERG): A dedicated community offering mentorship, networking, and career development for veterans and reservists.

A dedicated community offering mentorship, networking, and career development for veterans and reservists. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative help veterans and military spouses transition into civilian careers.

Collaborations with organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative help veterans and military spouses transition into civilian careers. Hiring Practices: As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Gainwell provides reasonable accommodations for disabled veterans throughout the hiring process.

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Gainwell provides reasonable accommodations for disabled veterans throughout the hiring process. Mentorship Programs: Veterans benefit from structured mentorship that connects early-career professionals with experienced leaders.

Veterans benefit from structured mentorship that connects early-career professionals with experienced leaders. Comprehensive Benefits: Gainwell offers veterans access to health coverage, 401(k) matching, flexible PTO, tuition reimbursement, financial counseling, and remote work options.



For more information, please visit our careers page.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency, enhance provider experiences, while safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost-containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Gainwell Media Contact

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR for Gainwell, cfradkin@scprgroup.com.