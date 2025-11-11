Where Food Comes From Named to TIME Magazine’s “America’s Growth Leaders 2026” Top 100 List

Company Ranked 74th Among More Than 4,000 Public Companies in U.S.

Recognition Underscores WFCF’s Position as a High-Growth Leader in Verified Food Supply Chain Solutions

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by TIME magazine in its “America’s Growth Leaders 2026” ranking. Where Food Comes From was ranked 74th among more than 4,000 public companies in the United States. This accolade places WFCF among the most dynamic publicly held companies that demonstrate a strong combination of revenue growth and financial resilience. The list can be viewed at https://time.com/7327022/americas-growth-leaders-2025/

Developed in collaboration with Statista, the TIME list identifies publicly listed companies that excel in year-over-year growth, financial stability, and stock performance over the past five years. WFCF’s inclusion underscores the company’s ongoing momentum as the food supply chain continues to evolve toward transparency, traceability, and verified sustainability.

“Being named to TIME’s ‘America’s Growth Leaders 2026’ is a milestone for WFCF and a strong endorsement of our strategic direction,” said John Saunders, Chairman and CEO of Where Food Comes From, Inc. “Our commitment to bringing trust and transparency to the food chain has never been more relevant. This recognition reflects the hard work of our team, the confidence of our customers, and the growing importance of verified sourcing in today’s marketplace.”

WFCF provides scalable, independent verification solutions that connect producers, brands, and retailers through trusted, transparent food systems. This model positions the company at the center of a growing movement toward accountability, sustainability, and verified claims – key drivers of long-term industry growth. As consumer demand for verified and responsibly sourced food continues to rise, WFCF is positioned at the intersection of food integrity, certification, sustainability, and technology, a combination driving lasting structural change across the industry.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients. www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com

