Le Vian Honors 25 Years of Its Iconic Chocolate Diamonds® and Celebrates Its Legacy as a Leader in Fine Jewelry Innovation and Excellence

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks a milestone in the world of fine jewelry as Le Vian®, the iconic American jewelry house known for its trend forecasting and storytelling, celebrates the 25th anniversary Jubilee of Chocolate Diamonds® - a category it not only created, but elevated into a global phenomenon. What began as a bold vision to reimagine valuable but overlooked diamonds has become a movement that transformed the industry and captivated millions of collectors worldwide.

When the current generation of the LeVian family inherited their centuries-old jewelry legacy in 2000, they didn’t just take the reins—they rewrote the rules. They saw a jewelry industry drowning in sameness, where diamonds were reduced to certificates and statistics. The sparkle had become sterile.

The LeVians believed that luxury should stir the heart, not just satisfy a checklist. So they set out to reinvent fine jewelry as a world of artistry, meaning, and trendsetting storytelling. This vision birthed the Le Vian Trend Forecasts - and from that, a revolution: Chocolate Diamonds®.

Le Vian transformed these naturally rare gems into a global symbol of luxury, craftsmanship, originality and responsible sourcing that became coveted by some of the world's biggest stars of music and film including, Rihanna, J Lo, Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, and Katy Perry to name a few.

The world took notice. The largest diamond jewelry retailer in the U.S. offered a historic partnership - support with national TV on one condition: Le Vian had to secure national and global trademarks. It took eight years till the trademark was granted. Within a year, 100 countries followed.

TV commercials began with Jared, then Kay, and soon swept across independent jewelers and department stores. Chocolate Diamonds® achieved a staggering 43% brand recognition among American adults and became a $500 million-a-year force in the diamond industry.

Chocolate Diamonds® represent more than beauty; they embody Le Vian’s enduring commitment to rarity, authenticity, artistry and ethical excellence, continuing to inspire millions of collectors and jewelry lovers across the globe.

Now, in 2026, the stars have aligned once more. Pantone named Mocha Mousse the color of the year. Le Vian’s forecast crowned Chocolate Ombré® as the color of the year. And in a powerful affirmation of the movement Le Vian began, De Beers has reignited its legendary Beacon Campaigns - which historically commands hundreds of millions of dollars annually in global media investment - with a new focus: Desert Diamonds.

This campaign celebrates natural diamonds in hues of the desert, sourced from remote mines. And at the heart of it? 22 pieces of Le Vian’s Chocolate Diamonds® and Chocolate Ombré® and Le Vian’s Desert Ombre™ jewelry - a testament to the brand’s leadership in this space.

While De Beers’ campaign includes a wide range of natural color diamonds, Le Vian’s Chocolate Diamonds® stand apart - not only for their beauty, but for their unmatched quality, ethical sourcing, and certified authenticity. De Beers’ inclusion of Le Vian in this campaign is a recognition of the brand’s pioneering role and enduring influence.

The Le Vian family’s legacy in fine jewelry spans centuries. Originating in Persia, with the oldest known pieces dating to 1500, the family were entrusted in 1746 by Persian ruler Nadir Shah with safeguarding his royal jewels, including the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond - now part of the British Crown Jewels housed in the Tower of London. Le Vian’s story in the United States began in 1950, and since then the brand’s reputation has flourished into the global powerhouse it is today.

The family’s legacy continues under the leadership of the CEO Eddie LeVian and family, whose creative vision and passion for fine jewelry inspired the Chocolate Diamonds® brand - that evokes the passion, emotion, allure, and the irresistible sense of indulgence that defines the Le Vian brand.

Eddie explains that, “for 25 years, Chocolate Diamonds® have embodied Le Vian’s pioneering spirit to reinvent the world of fine jewelry. Le Vian’s everlasting promise of genuine, rare, responsibly sourced original pieces of jewelry art are turning nature’s treasures into timeless expressions of beauty.” He also points out, “only a fraction of one percent of the world’s polished natural diamonds qualify as Chocolate Diamonds®.”

To earn this distinction, each Chocolate Diamond® must have a natural, untreated color; SI clarity or better; a flawless surface; and no green or gray undertones. Independent laboratories such as GIA, IGI, and GSI verify every stone, while the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) audits Le Vian and its supply chain’s manufacturing to ensure ethical, sustainable practices. Every piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, verifying its quality, registered information, and place in Le Vian’s creative lineage.To uphold these standards, Le Vian invests millions of dollars annually in rigorous testing and verification to ensure that every Chocolate Diamond® is 100% natural and meets the brand’s exacting criteria.

Today, Chocolate Diamonds® are more than gemstones. They are symbols of transformation, resilience, and romance. They are the heartbeat of a brand that dared to dream differently—and changed the diamond industry forever. As the next chapter begins, one truth remains: the story of Chocolate Diamonds® is still being written—in every piece, every trend, and every heart it touches.

