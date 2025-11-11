Rover Unveils Top Pet Name Trends of 2025

The 13th annual report cements Rover’s global authority on pet name trends and naming conventions

The most common names, like Luna and Charlie, continue to dominate the list of popular dog and cat names globally, while top-trending names reflect the cultural moments that shaped 2025

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today announced the release of its 13th Annual Top Pet Names Report. The global analysis includes millions of user-submitted dog cat names from the Rover platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain, offering a unique, data-driven look into the cultural forces, social trends, and pet parent behaviors that influence pet names around the world.

Rover’s annual report confirms the names we choose for our pets often reflect their unique and distinct identity. An accompanying Rover survey* of 1,500 pet parents reveals they are intentionally choosing names that best represent their pet’s personality, cementing their status as a fully integrated and individual family member.

"Our pets are true members of the family and the names we select for them are a profound reflection of our current cultural obsessions and their individual nature," said Ashton Doyle, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Rover. "This year’s data confirms that pet parents worldwide are increasingly inspired by their pet's unique quirks and personality traits, alongside cultural touchstones like blockbuster movies and global sports icons. We see this celebration of individuality reflected in the rich pet name data for every country."

Global Insights: Top Pet Names by Country

Rover’s 13th annual report highlights a blend of classic monikers and hyper-current cultural references across the globe:

#1 Most Popular Male + Female Dog Names #1 Trending Dog Name

#1 Most Popular Male + Female Cat Names #1 Trending Cat Name United States Male: Charlie

Female: Luna Elphie (up 244%) Male: Milo

Female: Luna Tater (up 92%) Canada Male: Charlie

Female: Luna Cedar (up 96%) Male: Milo

Female: Luna Marshmallow (up 941%) United Kingdom Male: Milo

Female: Luna Augie (up 463%) Male: Milo

Female: Luna Tillie (up 1,209%) France Male: Rio

Female: Nala Archibald (up 1,726%) Male: Simba

Female: Nala Walter (1,224%) Spain Male: Coco

Female: Luna Tuk (up 928%) Male: Simba

Female: Luna Berlin (up 425%)



Explore All Pet Name Data

To see the full 13th Annual Top Pet Names report, including a breakdown of pet naming trends by country and links to other popular pet names, visit our country specific reports below:

Methodology

The Top Pet Names 2025 report was developed by Rover between August and October 2025 and a Rover survey* of 1,500 pet parents in the United States, conducted via Pollfish in October of 2025. Results are based on an analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on Rover.com. The top 20 trending pet names are based on year-over-year growth with a minimum of 200 pets added in 2025, per name. Nationally trending pet names by category (e.g. sports, celebrity, food) are based on year-over-year growth with no minimum of new pets added, per name. The most popular pet names are determined by the total volume of pets with any given name. This report is not endorsed or sponsored by any of the brands, celebrities and businesses mentioned within.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint includes North America (US and Canada), Europe (the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Poland, Switzerland). Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com.

