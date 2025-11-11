Digital World Premiere for the Cayenne Electric

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche will present its second all-electric SUV, and the third powertrain variant of the Cayenne to the world on November 19, 2025. The Cayenne Electric debuts during a digital world premiere that will be broadcast from 9:00am EST. Three days later, international media and fans of the brand will be able to discover the new model live for the first time at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai.

World premiere on November 19 from 9:00 am EST

Viewable at Porsche Newsroom, on the Porsche YouTube channel and on LinkedIn

Public premiere from November 22, at the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai

Atlanta. More than two decades ago, Porsche succeeded in transferring the legend of the sports car brand to a new market segment with the Cayenne. Since 2002, the SUV has represented the ideal blend of performance, versatility and everyday practicality. With the Cayenne Electric, Porsche is now opening a new chapter in the success story of the model series – with outstanding driving dynamics, excellent long-distance comfort, off-road capability and the efficiency of modern e-mobility. Based on Porsche's latest electric vehicle architecture, the Cayenne Electric aims to set new standards in the SUV segment – both in terms of performance and charging capability as well as comfort and digital connectivity. The Cayenne Electric will complement the existing range of combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid Cayenne variants, allowing the most diverse model lineup offered in the car’s 23-year history.

Porsche will broadcast the world premiere of the Cayenne Electric on November 19, 2025 from 9:00am EST in the Porsche Newsroom – at newsroom.porsche.com, on the Porsche YouTube channel and on LinkedIn – and will afterwards be available on demand.

Shortly after, on November 22 and 23, the Cayenne Electric will celebrate its public premiere at the fifth Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai, one of the most important brand events in the region. Last year, an estimated 28,000 sports car fans from around the world flocked to the Porsche-themed exhibition area.

