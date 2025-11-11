Starfish Storage Announces New Tools for Managing Data and Storage Costs at Extreme Scale

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfish Storage, provider of the world’s most scalable and versatile file management platform, today announced product enhancements that increase the ability of HPC practitioners, storage administrators, and end users to more efficiently manage complex heterogeneous storage environments. Responding to the extreme scaling of high-performance systems and the need for analytics that can keep pace with the growth and rate of change, this latest release brings extensive data analytics to end users through an improved graphical user interface. Starfish is also introducing Executive Dashboards for business and finance leaders, IT leaders, and data management professionals.

These enhancements help managers and users working in the world’s largest, most demanding data environments gain deep insight into their data, understand trends, and build accurate cost projections.

Analytics for every enabled user

The redesigned Starfish GUI extends in-depth file analytics beyond system administrators to end users. The updated interface is more responsive and adds clear visual cues, including human-readable age indicators, to speed triage and lifecycle decisions. And it looks great too!

Features include:

In-depth analytics in the browser: All Starfish users can now view file and storage analytics for any directory or set of directories, enabling faster insights without separate reporting workflows. For example, they can even see through deep directory trees to easily identify and tag files and directories that are candidates for archive or deletion.



All Starfish users can now view file and storage analytics for any directory or set of directories, enabling faster insights without separate reporting workflows. For example, they can even see through deep directory trees to easily identify and tag files and directories that are candidates for archive or deletion. Device-specific storage inventory: The GUI can display a storage inventory that maps storage volumes to vendor, model, and location, delivering vendor-aware context for day-to-day decisions in heterogeneous estates.



The GUI can display a storage inventory that maps storage volumes to vendor, model, and location, delivering vendor-aware context for day-to-day decisions in heterogeneous estates. More powerful Starfish Storage Zones: Zones are a unique feature that provides scoped access and capabilities for assigned end users. With these new analytics, Zone users can now understand, manage, and tag their own data, including their storage costs.



Zones are a unique feature that provides scoped access and capabilities for assigned end users. With these new analytics, Zone users can now understand, manage, and tag their own data, including their storage costs. Asynchronous search at scale: Run searches across very large namespaces (i.e., billions of files) without tying up the interface.



Run searches across very large namespaces (i.e., billions of files) without tying up the interface. Repeatable, comparable history: Recovery and history views provide easy-to-use graphs for picking points in time, comparing results side by side, and resuming prior analyses.



Executive Dashboards for bringing decision-makers together

With this update, Starfish is introducing Executive Dashboards that bring more information and control to the entire team. Business and finance executives, data management professionals, and enterprise architects now have unparalleled visibility into the cost and utilization of their storage environments, helping leaders understand usage patterns, quantify costs, and identify ongoing opportunities for improvement.

“The enhanced Starfish Storage GUI has performed exceptionally well for us,” said Brody Lines, Manager, HPC Operations, Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope. “The in-depth file analytics are now easier to access for both system administrators and end users, utilizing Starfish Zones. They can now independently track and manage their data, understand usage, and identify opportunities for improvement without needing IT’s help. It has made managing our complex storage environment significantly easier.”

“When we ask storage administrators what single feature they want most, they tell us that they want user self-service,” said Jacob Farmer, Founder of Starfish Storage. “But then, it turns out that their users vary greatly in the tasks they need to perform, the extent to which they can safely be empowered, and the file collections that they should have permission to visualize and manage. Starfish’s latest capabilities crack the nut in enabling data owners to clean up and manage their own files.”

This release turns analytics from a central reporting function into a team-owned, on-demand capability. Zone owners and researchers can see usage, growth, and file-age patterns, compare states over time, and answer cost and capacity questions in minutes without waiting on IT. The result is faster decisions, fewer tickets, and less consumption of primary storage.

As HPC and data-intensive organizations scale capacity and projects, the blend of improved GUI and Executive Dashboards equips teams across the organization to:

Accelerate insight by putting analytics directly in the interface used every day.

by putting analytics directly in the interface used every day. Control costs by tying usage and growth to actionable cost projections.

by tying usage and growth to actionable cost projections. Reduce friction by enabling Zone-level users to self-serve common reporting, analytics, and data hygiene tasks.

by enabling Zone-level users to self-serve common reporting, analytics, and data hygiene tasks. Operate across mixed environments with vendor-aware visibility that reflects the reality of heterogeneous storage.

About Starfish Storage

Starfish Storage provides the world’s most scalable and versatile file management platform. The platform features an Unstructured Data Catalog (UDC) for indexing and extracting metadata from multi-vendor, multi-PB storage environments, combined with Starfish’s powerful Automation Engine for automating data flows. Starfish Zones provide end users with actionable views of their data. Starfish empowers organizations to gain control of their files in large scale, mixed vendor environments, optimize storage costs, and enhance data management practices. For more information about how your organization can unlock the power of its data, please visit Starfish Storage at https://starfishstorage.com/ .