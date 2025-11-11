PropUp Partners with OTH Capital to Accelerate Multifamily Renovations and Maximize Returns

AUSTIN, TX, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropUp, a leading innovator in maintenance solutions for the multi and single-family rental housing industry, today announced its successful deployment of its property maintenance and renovation platform with OTH Capital (OTH), a real estate private equity firm specializing in residential real estate acquisition and development. The partnership has enabled OTH to streamline unit turns, monitor renovation progress in real time, digitize inspections and work orders, and achieve exceptional financial results across its portfolio, including two key properties, Astra and Carina.

Faced with the challenge of repositioning 560 Class C units to Class B within a 36-month window, OTH needed a solution that could support an aggressive turnaround plan, maintain high occupancy, and optimize efficiency by centralizing operations and gaining maximum transparency. With PropUp, OTH tracked every unit turn, coordinated multiple renovation schemes and provided real-time visibility to technicians, vendors, management staff and asset management teams.

“Repositioning hundreds of units across multiple properties on tight timelines is a monumental task,” said Nicholas Yarnall, Managing Partner, OTH Capital. “PropUp gave our team the control and insight we needed to stay ahead of schedule, maintain high occupancy and drive rents, ensuring we maximized the value of these assets. The platform’s ease of use and real-time tracking were critical to our success.”

PropUp implemented its platform with 10 staff members trained in a single day. The platform enabled OTH to:

Reduce average turnover downtime (inclusive of leasing timelines) from 63 days (Astra) and 57 days (Carina) to just 21 and 25 days, respectively.

Renovate an average of 24 units per month, exceeding the original target of 15.

Increase rents by 12% at Astra and 9% at Carina during the renovation period.

Maintain a combined occupancy rate of 91.25% throughout the project.

Complete a full property repositioning and disposition in just 15 months, achieving a 2.32x return and 81.4% IRR.

“PropUp is designed to help teams manage complex turns and repositioning plans with precision and speed,” said William Gottfried, CEO of PropUp. “In working with OTH Capital, we were able to show how our platform can not only streamline operations but also directly impact financial outcomes. The results speak for themselves, faster unit turns, reduced vacancy loss, larger trade-outs, and an accelerated path to disposition.”

Gottfried will be joined by Will Yarnall, Vice President, OTH Capital, to present this case study at the 2025 NMHC OPTECH Conference & Expo on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The presentation will take place at Boulevard 157 and will detail how OTH utilized PropUp to accelerate unit turns, reduce downtime, and keep occupancy strong.

# # #

About PropUp:

PropUp is a leading provider of innovative operational solutions for apartment and single-family rentals. Founded by operators with decades of multi-family experience, PropUp provides maintenance, facilities, and property operations tools to property managers and owner-operators across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.gopropup.com.

About OTH Capital:

OTH Capital is an Austin, TX based real estate private equity firm focused on the acquisition and development of residential real estate. For more information, visit https://www.othcapital.com