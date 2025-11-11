Enterprise Leaders Call for Industry-Wide Adoption of Mplify LSO APIs to Accelerate Standardized Automation, Close the Enterprise-Provider Gap

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced that its Enterprise Leadership Council (ELC) has issued a new manifesto on Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) automation titled Accelerating Enterprise Connectivity and Automation through LSO APIs, calling on service providers to adopt Mplify’s standardized business and operational APIs. Mplify also marked rapid progress toward end-to-end automation with approval of its Circuit Impairment & Maintenance (CIM) Service API, its fastest approved standard to date, enabling real-time visibility into network faults and performance.

Enterprises today face unprecedented complexity as AI workloads surge, users become more distributed, and security threats grow more sophisticated. While internal IT systems are rapidly evolving, many interactions between enterprises and service providers remain manual and inconsistent, creating a disconnect that limits agility and slows innovation.

The manifesto urges service providers to replace manual processes with standardized, machine-readable APIs that bridge enterprise IT systems and provider networks, enabling real-time automation across the global ecosystem. It highlights the need for alignment between service providers and enterprises as the industry shifts toward an API-driven Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) era and emphasizes that automation must span the entire supply chain—from the enterprise edge, across provider networks, and into the cloud—to deliver the agility, scalability, and assurance today’s digital businesses demand.

“Fragmented, manual processes are no longer sustainable,” the manifesto states. “Enterprises require automation at scale, real-time awareness, and control. Anything slower becomes a liability. The adoption of Mplify LSO APIs is essential for operational efficiency, agility, and resilience.”

The Enterprise Imperatives

In response to these challenges, the manifesto defines a set of imperatives for service providers to meet enterprise expectations for automation and agility:

Implement Mplify Business APIs for quoting, ordering, billing, inventory, and address validation.

Adopt Mplify Operational APIs for trouble ticketing, circuit impairment, maintenance, performance monitoring, and cybersecurity alerts.

Support end-to-end automation from the enterprise edge, across multiple provider networks, and into the cloud through Mplify NaaS Payloads.

Engage in Mplify API certification programs to validate interoperability and lifecycle support.

Together, these steps align network operations with enterprise business needs and accelerate industry progress toward a fully automated, standardized NaaS ecosystem.

A Milestone for the Ecosystem

The release of the manifesto coincides with a major milestone for Mplify: approval of the CIM Service API as a global standard. Achieved in less than two years, the fastest timeline in the organization’s history, the CIM Service API delivers real-time fault isolation and service performance visibility, enabling faster resolution and higher reliability across multi-provider environments.

“The approval of the CIM Service API demonstrates how quickly our ecosystem can move when enterprises and providers collaborate toward a shared goal,” said Sunil Khandekar, Chief Enterprise Development Officer, Mplify. “This is a clear signal that the industry is uniting behind open automation and standardized APIs to power the next era of NaaS.”

The ELC’s call to action underscores the growing collaboration between enterprises and service providers to accelerate automation, strengthen interoperability, and advance performance transparency across the global digital infrastructure.

To read the full manifesto, visit https://www.mplify.net/enterprises/. For more information about Mplify, visit https://www.mplify.net/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

