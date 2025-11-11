Mplify Board Names Founder Nan Chen as Chairman Emeritus; Appoints Daniele Mancuso and Franck Morales as Co-CEOs

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced that founder and CEO Nan Chen has been named Chairman Emeritus by its Board of Directors. The Board also appointed Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing and Product Management, Sparkle, and Franck Morales, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, Orange Wholesale International, as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective immediately.

The newly appointed Co-CEOs will serve in a volunteer capacity as part of a refreshed governance model designed to strengthen alignment between the Board and Mplify’s executive leadership team in advancing the organization’s strategic priorities.

Mplify’s current executive leadership team - Chief Operating Officer Kevin Vachon, Chief Technology Officer Pascal Menezes, Chief Product Officer Daniel Bar Lev, and Chief Enterprise Development Officer, Sunil Khandekar - will continue to lead the organization's strategy implementation and program execution.

“Nan guided Mplify’s evolution into the collaborative force it is today,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Chair, Board of Directors, Mplify; Chief Technology Solutions Officer, Verizon Business. “As our industry evolves at an unprecedented pace, Mplify will remain agile, responsive, and true to the vision Nan created. Franck and Daniele bring deep experience and strong alignment with Mplify’s mission. They’ll carry that vision forward together while maintaining the stability and continuity our members expect.”

“Mplify is entering a phase of focused acceleration,” said Daniele Mancuso, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mplify. “Our goal is to turn innovation into measurable outcomes - advancing automation, APIs, and trusted growth in the AI-powered digital economy. Franck and I are committed to keeping members at the center of this transformation and driving results that strengthen our collective impact.”

“The telecom industry is evolving faster than ever,” said Franck Morales, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mplify. “Together with Daniele and our dedicated executive team, I’m committed to helping Mplify stay ahead, making faster decisions, fostering innovation, and delivering real value to our members. With the Board’s support, we’re aligning strategic leadership and operational execution to position Mplify for the next chapter of global industry transformation.”

Nan Chen’s leadership redefined industry collaboration and positioned Mplify at the center of the shift toward AI-driven digital infrastructure. Over more than two decades, he helped shape an organization that transformed how the world connects, introducing Carrier Ethernet as a global standard, advancing automation through Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and laying the foundation for the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) economy.

Under his guidance, the Metro Ethernet Forum evolved into Mplify, a global alliance uniting enterprise, service and technology providers, cloud and data center operators, and system integrators.

Chen will be honored this week at the NaaS Excellence Awards Gala with the newly established Founders’ Innovation Award, recognizing his transformative leadership and lasting impact on the industry.

Learn more about Mplify and the global NaaS movement at the Global NaaS Event (GNE), November 10–14 in Dallas, Texas, where the industry will come together to shape the AI-powered digital economy.

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

