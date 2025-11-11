Mplify Redefines Carrier Ethernet Certification for the AI Era

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced a major evolution of its Carrier Ethernet certification program for service and technology providers. The new Carrier Ethernet for AI certification validates service performance for demanding AI workloads and underscores Mplify’s continued leadership in defining standards for automated, AI-ready networking.

Building on its legacy of performance and functionality assurance, Mplify’s Carrier Ethernet certification defines two complementary profiles - Carrier Ethernet for Business and Carrier Ethernet for AI - that validate readiness for both enterprise and AI-driven services.

Carrier Ethernet for Business Certification

The successful MEF 3.0 certification has been rebranded as Mplify Carrier Ethernet for Business certification, giving providers a trusted way to demonstrate conformance and assured performance across network services. As the foundation of Mplify’s Carrier Ethernet program, it enables providers to deliver predictable, standards-based services to enterprise customers with confidence. Current MEF 3.0 certifications retain their standing, and no retesting is required.

Carrier Ethernet for AI Certification

Designed for AI-intensive, real-time workloads, Carrier Ethernet for AI certification builds on the Carrier Ethernet for Business certification and validates the reliability, flexibility, and efficiency needed to coordinate AI models and peripheral devices. Key use cases include data center–to–data center and edge-to-data center connectivity for distributed AI training and inference; and connectivity between AI peripherals or applications to the edge GPU clusters.

A Carrier Ethernet over Broadband certification is planned to extend standardized performance assurance to both business and AI profiles over broadband access services. This certification will enable providers to demonstrate Carrier Ethernet–grade service quality over broadband connections.

“AI is redefining what networks must deliver,” said Daniel Bar Lev, Chief Product Officer, Mplify. “With the Carrier Ethernet for AI certification, Mplify is extending the proven foundation of Carrier Ethernet for Business into the AI era, equipping providers to deliver deterministic performance, automated, and intelligent networks that power the next generation of NaaS and agentic AI applications.”

The Carrier Ethernet for Business certification is available now. The Carrier Ethernet for AI certification becomes available early 2026.

Carrier Ethernet: A Foundation for NaaS for AI

For more than two decades, Carrier Ethernet has been the gold standard for reliable, high-performance networking deployed by service providers worldwide. AI workloads depend on high-speed, high-capacity infrastructure to link data centers, edges, and enterprise sites with guaranteed performance, low latency, and near-zero frame loss. Carrier Ethernet delivers predictable service quality at sub-wavelength speeds, while optical wavelength services deliver the ultra-high-capacity connections required for large-scale data transfers and AI model training.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

