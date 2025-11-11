SUSE Delivers Simplicity, Security and Deeper Observability for AI Workloads

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (KubeCon)-The cloud native platform of choice now delivers AI simplicity and deeper observability for both container and AI workloads, announces SUSE® , a global leader in enterprise open source solutions. Extending the core capabilities of SUSE Rancher Prime , an industry-leading cloud native platform, SUSE AI is a specialized stack, giving enterprises a unified, flexible, and secure platform to manage hybrid AI workloads and accelerate adoption.

“The future of enterprise IT will run on secure, containerized AI applications, with specialized workloads across any hybrid cloud environment,” says Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Product and Technology Officer at SUSE. “SUSE Rancher Prime, a container management platform recognized as a leader by industry analysts, serves as the powerful foundation for SUSE AI. This coupling uniquely positions us to help customers manage their complex IT workloads and accelerate their AI journeys.”

SUSE AI: bringing AI concepts to production

According to IDC, by 2028, 65% of “build your own” agentic AI projects will have been abandoned after failing to meet ROI goals, as organizations struggle to understand the actual costs and value of implementations.1 Built on SUSE Rancher Prime, SUSE AI provides the security, observability, and frameworks customers need to secure their AI solutions at scale, allowing them to operationalize, track ROI, and keep data under control.

“IDC's research shows that enterprises are struggling to bring complex GenAI projects to production due to fractured integrations and a lack of control, which is why unified platforms that simplify operationalization are essential for securely accelerating AI adoption and maximizing business value,” says Michele Rosen, Research Manager, Intelligent Application Modernization and Enterprise Open Source Strategies, IDC.

Having achieved CNCF Conformance, SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE AI assure trust, interoperability, and community commitment, allowing enterprises to operate consistently across all infrastructure: public clouds, private clouds, on premises and air-gapped environments. The platform directly addresses high-stakes business requirements for data security and digital sovereignty, ensuring enterprises maintain control over business data and proprietary intellectual property.

The latest release of SUSE AI provides seamless AI operations, and reduces overhead and cost visibility and savings through:

Universal Proxy: The integrated Model Context Protocol (MCP) proxy within SUSE AI, available as a tech preview, simplifies connections by creating centralized management for the proliferation of MCP endpoints, optimizing model costs and enhancing data access control. This follows SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 's introduction of MCP components.

The integrated Model Context Protocol (MCP) proxy within SUSE AI, available as a tech preview, simplifies connections by creating centralized management for the proliferation of MCP endpoints, optimizing model costs and enhancing data access control. This follows 's introduction of MCP components. Accelerated AI Inference: Expanded inference engine portfolio includes high-performance platforms like vLLM to deliver fast, highly efficient, and scalable LLM inference, simplifying the process of moving AI models into production.

Expanded inference engine portfolio includes high-performance platforms like vLLM to deliver fast, highly efficient, and scalable LLM inference, simplifying the process of moving AI models into production. AI Observability: Extending the core capabilities of SUSE Rancher Prime, SUSE AI includes the OpenTelemetry (OTel) operator for auto instrumentation. In addition, this release of SUSE AI includes out of the box observability for Ollama, Open WebUI, Milvus via Open WebUI Pipelines and enhanced observability metrics for performance and predictability.



Enhanced Value via Strategic Partnerships

SUSE accelerates the adoption and governance of AI by expanding strategic partnerships to create a complete, integrated ecosystem. Collaboration with partners such as ClearML and Katonic for MLOps & GenAI Solutions, and AI infrastructure Management solutions, AI & Partners for AI Governance and compliance, Avesha for GPU Orchestration and Altair , a Siemens company for HPC & AI Solutions deliver purpose-built, specialized solutions that minimizes integration effort and maximizes capability.

Enhancements to SUSE Rancher Prime

SUSE Rancher Prime , the cloud native platform powering SUSE AI and SUSE Edge solutions, also includes numerous updates that deliver simple, consistent operations at scale for all workloads across complex data center, cloud, and Edge environments.

New features include:

Simplified Management with Agentic AI : available as tech preview, SUSE Rancher Prime now includes Liz, a context-aware AI agent that simplifies Kubernetes management enabling teams to proactively detect issues, optimize performance, and reduce resolution times for customer issues.

available as tech preview, SUSE Rancher Prime now includes Liz, a context-aware AI agent that simplifies Kubernetes management enabling teams to proactively detect issues, optimize performance, and reduce resolution times for customer issues. Virtual Clusters : Now generally available, SUSE virtual clusters help enterprises optimize their costly GPU resources unlocking the full potential of Kubernetes for AI with agility, scalability, and efficiency at every stage of the AI lifecycle.

: Now generally available, help enterprises optimize their costly GPU resources unlocking the full potential of Kubernetes for AI with agility, scalability, and efficiency at every stage of the AI lifecycle. Full Stack Management : SUSE Rancher Prime enhances and further simplifies the management of the full SUSE stack from the operating system to workloads for organizations wanting to leverage the benefits of running an all SUSE stack.

: SUSE Rancher Prime enhances and further simplifies the management of the full SUSE stack from the operating system to workloads for organizations wanting to leverage the benefits of running an all SUSE stack. VMware Modernization: The latest SUSE Virtualization version provides advanced network functionality , including micro-segmentation, in tech preview. This decouples network functions from physical hardware, allowing for software-defined networking that increases agility, scalability, and automation for virtual machines and containers. Additionally, SUSE Virtualization’s ecosystem of certified enterprise storage providers now includes Fujitsu, Hitachi, HPE, and Lenovo, expanding customers’ ability to leverage their existing storage investment.

The latest SUSE Virtualization version provides , including micro-segmentation, in tech preview. This decouples network functions from physical hardware, allowing for software-defined networking that increases agility, scalability, and automation for virtual machines and containers. Additionally, SUSE Virtualization’s ecosystem of certified enterprise storage providers now includes Fujitsu, Hitachi, HPE, and Lenovo, expanding customers’ ability to leverage their existing storage investment. Expanded Observability: SUSE Observability now includes a powerful dashboard editor enabling users to visually organize operational data into shared, actionable knowledge leading to faster incident resolution times. The latest version also adds support for the OTel framework, enabling SUSE Observability to provide unified visibility and insights across your entire technology landscape, not just Kubernetes.



Launching SUSE Rancher Developer Access

Today, SUSE announces SUSE Rancher Developer Access , a UI extension granting access to SUSE Application Collection via Rancher Desktop, one of the industry’s most widely adopted desktop applications for managing Kubernetes and container development environments locally from a computer. SUSE Application Collection is a curated library of open source apps and container base images delivered by SUSE. This powerful combination empowers developers to rapidly build and deploy highly secure, production-ready applications using only trusted content.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in enterprise open source software, across Linux operating systems, Kubernetes container management, Edge solutions and AI. The majority of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to provide resilient infrastructure, enabling IT leaders to optimize cost and manage heterogeneous environments.

SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to provide organizations with choices to maximize their current IT systems and innovate with next-generation technologies across traditional on-premises, to cloud native, multi-cloud to edge and beyond. For more information, visit www.suse.com .

IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Developer and DevOps 2026 Predictions Doc# US53858525, October 2025



Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

rachel.romoff@suse.com