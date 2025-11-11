Active Wheelchair Market to Hit $3.05 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.9%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active Wheelchair Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.79 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is fueled by rising awareness of mobility aids, continuous advancements in wheelchair technology, and an expanding elderly population seeking improved mobility solutions across the globe.

Global Active Wheelchair Market Key Takeaways

Demand remains high for manual active wheelchairs, with the target segment accounting for a prominent market share of 63.2% in 2025.

Folding frame segment is slated to dominate the industry, capturing 85.3% of the global active wheelchair market share in 2025.

Based on age group, geriatric segment is set to hold a market share of 45.2% in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 36.3% in 2025, is expected to maintain its market dominance.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly lucrative pocket for active wheelchair manufacturers, accounting for over one-fourth of the global market share in 2025.

Rising Incidence of Mobility Disorders and Disabilities Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest active wheelchair market analysis outlines prominent factors driving growth. One of the major growth drivers is the increasing prevalence of mobility disorders and disabilities.

There is a rise in the number of people living with mobility impairments due to conditions like spinal cord injuries, trauma, and sports-related injuries. This is driving demand for mobility aids like active wheelchairs.

Similarly, the global burden of neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy is increasing. For instance, researchers estimate that by 2050, about 25.2 million people will be living with Parkinson’s disease.

These neurological conditions often impair mobility and create a need for advanced wheelchairs. Thus, surge in these conditions is expected to boost growth of the active wheelchair market during the forecast period.

High Costs and Infrastructure Constraints Limiting Active Wheelchair Market Growth

The global active wheelchair market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of mobility diseases and disabilities. However, high product costs and infrastructure constraints may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Advanced active wheelchairs are quite expensive due to the use of innovative technologies. This limits adoption, especially in low- and middle-income regions, thereby reducing overall active wheelchair market demand.

Also, many places like public buildings, transport systems, and outdoor areas often do not have basic accessibility features such as ramps, elevators, or smooth paths. This makes it difficult to use active wheelchairs and slows down the growth of the market.

Increasing Geriatric Population Unlocking Growth Avenues

The global population is aging rapidly, resulting in more people needing assistive devices. This is fueling demand for active wheelchairs, especially in countries like Japan, the United States, and China, which have large and growing elderly populations.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of individuals aged 80 or older is estimated to reach 426 million by 2050. This rise in the elderly population is expected to boost growth of the active wheelchair market during the forecast period.

Emerging Active Wheelchair Market Trends

Rising popularity of powered active wheelchairs is a key trend shaping market growth. Users in the contemporary world increasingly prefer powered or electric wheelchairs due to ease of use, independence, and technological improvements like joystick control and smart navigation.

Growing government support and favorable reimbursement are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of active wheelchairs during the forthcoming period. Mobility aids are covered or subsidized through insurance/government aid in many nations. For example, from December 1, 2025, France will cover the full cost of wheelchairs through public health insurance. This change will remove costs for users as well as make the reimbursement process easier.

Advancements in active wheelchair technologies are supporting market expansion. There is a rising trend of incorporating advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and smart sensors in active wheelchairs. For example, in August 2025, Sunrise Medical launched industry-first voice-activated power seating control for its Switch-It CTRL+5 module. These technologies make wheelchairs smarter, easier to use, and more appealing to users by offering functions like navigation help, health tracking, and better control.

Many active wheelchair market companies are using lightweight materials (e.g., aluminum alloys and carbon fiber), folding frames, better ergonomics, and user-friendly designs. These innovations enhance the appeal of active wheelchairs, leading to their increased adoption.

Analyst’s View

“The global active wheelchair industry is expected to grow steadily, owing to rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of mobility disorders and disabilities, increasing popularity of powered active wheelchairs, and advancements in wheelchair technologies,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Active Wheelchair Market

Event Description and Impact Aging Population Demographics Description: Developed nations like Germany, Japan, and Italy are experiencing rapid population aging. Impact: This is slated to increase demand for mobility aids, particularly in premium active wheelchair segments. Technological Innovation and Digital Health Integration Description: Advanced technologies like AI and IoT are being increasingly used in mobility assistance solutions like wheelchairs. Impact: This is paving way for the development of smart wheelchairs with navigation and health monitoring features. Social Policy and Healthcare Infrastructure Evolution Description: Many nations are expanding their healthcare systems as well as introducing universal healthcare programs. Impact: These efforts are helping more elderly people access mobility aids, including active wheelchairs, through government support and healthcare initiatives.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the active wheelchair market report:

Numotion

Sunrise Medical

Permobil

Ki Mobility

Pride Mobility Products

Invacare Corporation

MEYRA Group

Motion Composites

Panthera AB

Karma Medical

Karman Healthcare

Mountain Trike

WHILL Inc.

Nissin Medical Industries

Kawamura Cycle Co Ltd

DIETZ Power

RGK Wheelchairs

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Key Developments

In August 2025, Sunrise Medical introduced Empulse M90, a novel power-assist wheelchair wheel. The Empulse M90 offers a discreet power assist without the bulk, wires, or external components typically seen on similar devices.

In July 2025, IIT Madras launched YD One, India’s lightest active wheelchair. This new mobility solution is fully customized for each user’s body, posture, and daily mobility needs.

In July 2025, Sunrise Medical bought Made for Movement (MfM) to grow its presence in neurorehabilitation. This allows the company to provide devices that help people with serious mobility challenges regain and support movement.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Manual Active Wheelchairs

Powered Active Wheelchairs

Frame Design Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Folding Frame

Rigid Frame

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Geriatric

Adults

Pediatric



End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care Settings

Long-Term Care Facilities

Assisted living Facilities

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



