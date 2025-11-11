Uniti Recognized Again by Military Friendly® Program for Its Focus on Hiring Veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti, a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States, has again been recognized by the Military Friendly® program for its initiatives to recruit, employ and retain military veterans.

“Uniti is honored that our abiding commitment to hire and retain military veterans continues to receive these prestigious accolades,” said Jennifer Ragsadale, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief people officer at Uniti. “Veterans and their spouses are vital to the success of our mission to deliver essential communications services to our customers.”

Uniti, segments of which were formerly Windstream, ranked second on the Military Friendly® Employer list and first on the Military Spouse Friendly lists for companies with annual revenue of $1 billion to $5 billion.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for the Military Friendly® designation.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Windstream will be showcased in the 2026 Military Friendly® Employers Guide in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Uniti:

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States.

